Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Local Business

'A nightmare': The financial jitters throwing doubt over Shell Cove builder

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
February 18 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Work has ground to a halt on the Nautilus and Ancora apartment blocks in Shell Cove, despite the project being 99 per cent compelte. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Work has ground to a halt on the Nautilus and Ancora apartment blocks in Shell Cove, despite the project being 99 per cent compelte. Picture by Sylvia Liber

The troubled builder behind two delayed Shell Cove apartment projects may be teetering on the brink of financial collapse, as subcontractors refuse to work on apartments that are "99 per cent" complete until their debts are paid.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

More from Business

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.