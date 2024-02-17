'A nightmare': The financial jitters throwing doubt over Shell Cove builder

The troubled builder behind two delayed Shell Cove apartment projects may be teetering on the brink of financial collapse, as subcontractors refuse to work on apartments that are "99 per cent" complete until their debts are paid.
In January, lawyers working on behalf of collapsed security systems company AFS Solutions initiated a court action to wind up Parkview Constructions, due to Parkview owing AFS Solutions for works previously completed on a separate project.
Such a court action can only be initiated after a company fails to comply with a statutory demand, a written request requiring a company to pay a debt within 21 days.
If a company does not comply with a statutory demand it is presumed insolvent under the Corporations Act, and if debts remain unpaid after three months, a creditor can ask a court to wind up the company.
The Mercury understands that after the winding up action was initiated the debt was repaid, but it is only the latest financial wobble for the company tasked with building the Ancora and Nautilus projects in Shell Cove.
Parkview is also in the final stages of constructing the Woolooware Bay mega redevelopment surrounding the Cronulla Sharks home ground, PointsBet Stadium.
The billion dollar development has been completed by Parkview in four stages over the past decade, but the $752 million final stage, including the redeveloped Sharks clubhouse, a commercial centre as well as apartments and offices, has been beset by lengthy delays, forcing capacity limits on home games and placing strain on a project that was meant to pull the Sharks themselves back from the brink of insolvency.
Late last year, the developers announced a critical subcontractor on the project went under pushing back the already held-back completion date.
Shoppers were able to get a taste of what the precinct will have to offer last weekend when the commercial centre opened, however the Leagues Club remains a work in progress, with issues relating to the roof and facade forcing the club to announce in December that reopening would not occur until late 2024.
"The delays have resulted in cost escalations and a design review, all presenting considerable challenges which we have been navigating through," Sharks chairman Steven Mace wrote to members in December.
The project has not only faced financial headaches, legal actions have surrounded the project as well.
Formwork contractor Marques Group made two payment claims for work on Parkview projects in Woolooware and Parramatta totalling $2.25m, relying on a statutory declaration referring to payments made to subcontractors.
Parkview proposed to pay $1.79m of the amount but did not pay this amount. Marques took this to court, seeking the court to order Parkview to pay the amount.
This action was thrown out, however, as the statutory declarations Marques relied upon were false.
The ongoing issues at the Woolooware Bay project have had a spill-over effect further south, with contractors working on the Shell Cove project reporting cost issues Parkview faced in Cronulla were being felt in Shell Cove.
One contractor employed on the project told The Mercury this came to a head around Christmas last year, with contractors with tens of thousands of dollars of unpaid work walking off the job.
They are yet to return.
"To be honest, this project has been a nightmare," the subcontractor said.
"We'll be losing significant amounts of money whilst still paying our employees."
Developers, builders and contractors in some ways operate like a game of musical chairs. When the music plays, cash flows from one job to the next, invoices are paid and work gets done, but if a contractor goes bust, delays occur or the price of materials goes up the music stops, and the people often left standing are subcontractors waiting to be paid.
"That's the way the system works, it's disgusting," one subcontractor in Shell Cove said.
There are reports that in the case of Parkview's projects in Shell Cove, Frasers has supported the builder financially to ensure the projects reach completion.
Parkview touts itself as Frasers's "long-term partner" and the outfit is also constructing a project for the Singaporean-owned developer in Macquarie Park.
After questions were sent to Frasers a spokesperson replied with a one line response.
"We cannot comment on speculation about Parkview and we are continuing to liaise with our customers about the delivery program for their apartment."
Questions were also sent to Parkview.
In a heartbreaking twist, as work grinds to a halt on the Nautilus building, a contractor working directly on the project reports that the apartments are "99 per cent" complete, leaving hopeful buyers only weeks away from getting the keys to move in.
"It's shocking, the industry at the moment is absolutely horrible," a contractor said. "But it is what it is, you've just got to work through it."
