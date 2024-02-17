All the key talking points as Wollongong Wolves tackle Marconi in round one

What are the key factors Wollongong Wolves need to get right for a round one victory against Marconi?
After plenty of changes to the squad, including the addition of former A-League goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic and the departure of left-back Walter Scott, how will the Wolves lineup for their clash at Marconi Stadium?
Round one of the National Premier League Men's NSW season will begin for the Wolves this evening (Saturday, February 17), with David Carney's team desperate to improve on their seventh placed finish in 2023.
So as they head into their first of 30 regular season matches, what are the key talking points?
It's anyone's guess other than Carney and the coaching staff, but you'd imagine former Sydney FC and Wanderers goalkeeper Janjetovic comes in for his starting debut.
At the back, expect vice-captain Banri Kanaizumi to line up at centre-back with former Australian U23 international Dylan Ryan.
One of the biggest gaps is the one at left-back left by Scott with his A-League move to Macarthur. You would expect Darcy Madden to come back into the team on one side whereas it could be Harrison Buesnel in the other fullback role.
Don't expect anything different in the midfield with Chris McStay and Samuel Riak set to build on their effective partnership from 2023.
Playing in the wide roles, there are plenty of options. There have been big wraps of big-man Sebastian Hernandez in the pre-season, whilst Takumi Ofuka surely gets a start after brilliant form to end 2023, a run that prompted Carney to tell the Mercury that the Japanese import could make the A-League one day.
Hernandez and Ofuka are ahead of the pack for the wide roles, while Mirza Muratovic and Lachlan Scott appear to be the most likely duo up front.
Carney will have depth at his disposal in 2024, something he didn't have last year. Off the bench will be Damon Gray, Alex Masciovecchio, Andre Takumi, Jake Trew and Dax Kelly.
"Honestly I think 11 v 11, I think we have a better side. It's just whether we can match their intensity regarding physical presence."
That's the key for the Wolves if they are going to beat the Stallions.
Marconi might not play the prettiest of football, but it is mighty effective.
There is a big emphasis on the aforementioned midfield duo of McStay and Riak in getting 'stuck in' and winning the second balls.
The Wolves defence will also have to be on red alert to keep Stallions' captain Marko Jesic quiet.
The Stallions beat the Wolves twice in the season gone by.
The first was in Wollongong and it was a thrashing, Marconi winning 4-0. The second one was a tighter game, with the Stallions snatching an 88th minute winner at Marconi Stadium.
With one game in their first five at home, the Wolves need to start well.
Whilst a loss against Marconi would be far from catastrophic, with the away fixtures mounting early, a win away from home would be mightily crucial.
What will give the Wolves the edge in having some many away games first up is it would be unlikely any team would be playing their best football this early on, meaning the Wolves can capitalize.
Kickoff for the match against Marconi is 7pm, steamed live on Football NSW's YouTube channel.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.