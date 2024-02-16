Constable charged with street racing after Nowra crash

An off-duty police officer has been charged with street-racing after investigations into a crash in Nowra late last year.
The crash occurred about 7.15pm on Friday, November 16, when police officers were patrolling the Princes Highway found a BMW that had lost control and crashed near the intersection of Moss Street and the Princes Highway, Nowra.
The driver, 21-year-old man was uninjured and spoken to by officers.
An 18-year-old man driving another vehicle was also spoken to by police.
Further investigations led to police charging the 21-year-old man, who is a constable in the NSW Southern Region, and issuing him a court attendance notice yesterday, Friday February 16.
Police charged the off-duty officer with organise, promote race between vehicles, drive recklessly or furiously or speed manner dangerous and negligent driving.
Police will allege the two men spoken to were driving cars that were engaged in a street race before the crash.
The 21-year-old man will appear in Nowra Local Court on Tuesday, April 2.
His licence has been suspended and his employment status with the NSW Police Force is under review.
Police continue to make further inquiries.
