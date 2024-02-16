One woman, two men fighting for their lives as investigation into deadly Thirroul crash begins

Two men and one woman are fighting for their lives after yesterday's horror crash at the intersection of Bulli Pass and Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
A 43-year-old man died at the scene of the crash after a removalist truck and a four-wheel drive collided just before 2pm.
Along with the 43-year-old man another 40-year-old man was ejected from the truck.
The 40-year-old man was treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Liverpool Hospital in a critical condition.
The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man, was also treated by paramedics and airlifted to Westmead Hospital where he underwent surgery. He remains in a critical condition.
The BMW driver, a 40-year-old woman was freed by Fire and Rescue NSW after being trapped in her vehicle and airlifted to St George Hospital in a critical condition.
Paramedics treated the woman for multiple injuries and she remains in a critical condition in hospital.
Police officers remained on scene and began an investigation into the crash, with officers from the Crash Investigation Unit forensically examining the crime scene.
The crash site and nearby roads remained closed overnight, with Lawrence Hargrave Drive and Bulli Pass reopening early on Saturday morning.
While an investigation is underway into the causes of the crash a report will be prepared for the Coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
