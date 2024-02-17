Ashby fires Masters to NSW title, adding to Illawarra's stellar season

lllawarra South Coast has now taken the NSW State Masters indoor title after capturing the NSW Opens and U18 titles and second best in the U21s indoor titles in Canberra last January.
In a highly competitive match, the Illawarra Masters (O35s) scored a convincing 8-5 win over Nepean in Division One at the Illawarra indoor centre at Unanderra.ISC dominated the championships with Illawarra 2 losing the Division Two final to Coffs Coast 5-2 and Illawarra 3 finally winning the Division Three competition.
Illawarra Masters captain Dean Nealon, a former NSW U21 player, said the close win over Nepean in the pool match probably gave his team some more running in the late stage of the tournament.
"We got off to a great start with three goals in the first quarter which set the tone for us in the game," Nealon said.
"They did a good job slowing us down and come back in the game, but I thought we really threw the ball around well to break down their structure."
We also defended really well and were able to make it really hard for them to implement their game plan."
Illawarra's hero was Wests Illawarra player Elliot Ashby who started the goal hunt after five minutes in the first quarter scoring a brilliant hat-trick and one from Highlands player Steve Tuddenam taking the score to 4-2 after Nepean pulled two back.
In the second quarter, Josh Poulton inched Nepean closer taking the score to 4-3 before Illawarra took control of the game with goals from David Rieck and Steve Mayo.
With no score in the third quarter, Ashby struck his fourth goal two minutes into the fourth quarter moving the score to 7-3 before Poulton replied with two goals but Tuddenham settled the win with his second goal after Nepean had removed their goalkeeper.
Illawarra 1 won all their pool games, beating Metro South West 10-3, New England 7-2, Nepean 4-3 and Sydney East 12-1, playing without a goalkeeper.
Nepean captain Ryan Knowles said the Illawarra side were a well oiled machine but added his team with minimal substitutes on the long weekend caught up with the team.
The semis saw Elliot on the mark again with another hat trick in the 9-0 rout of South West.Illawarra 2 played well in the Division 2 final losing to Coffs Coast 5-2 with locals Michael Peters and Chris Stolk making a late onslaught for Illawarra with two great goals.
And Illawarra 3 made sure of capturing Division 3 with all six wins in their group and a maximum of 18 points and promotion into the second division next year.
