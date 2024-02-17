Illawarra Mercury
Ashby fires Masters to NSW title, adding to Illawarra's stellar season

By Tony de Souza
Updated February 17 2024 - 1:00pm, first published 12:22pm
Illawarra South Coast 1 team after beating Nepean 8-5 in the NSW Masters indoor final. On the extreme right is team captain Dean Nealon while far left is Elliot Ashby, the team's top scorer of the tournament.
lllawarra South Coast has now taken the NSW State Masters indoor title after capturing the NSW Opens and U18 titles and second best in the U21s indoor titles in Canberra last January.

