Man injured with speargun in late night Warrawong clash

A man was rushed to hospital after he was injured with a speargun following a dispute between two men parked off King Street, Warrawong.
Police were called to the parking area on the shore on Kully Bay about 1am on Saturday after reports of an assault.
Officcers were told that two men, aged 25 and 41, fought after a vehcile the younger man was sitting in had been damaged.
During the fracas, the younger man suffered injuries from a speargun that belonged to the older man.
The speargun was not fired during the bust-up.
After the confrontation the younger man was treated by paramedics and taken to Wollongong hospital where he was in a stable condition.
Police arrested the older man in a caravan off King Street and took him to Lake Illawarra Police Station.
There he was charged with reckless wounding, armed with intent commit indictable offence, assault occasioning actual bodily hard and destroy or damage property.
He will appear in Wollongong court tomorrow.
Officers subsequently established a crime scene at the parking area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.