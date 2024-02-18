All the photos as Uni celebrate Old Boys' day with a win over Port Kembla

It was a good day all-round for Cricket Illawarra leaders University on Saturday.
The Students clash against Port Kembla at Uni Oval was one of just two games to proceed in round 15, with the other three abandoned due to wet grounds.
Fortunately the special day-night fixture between Uni and Port went ahead.
Former players from both clubs were in the crowd to watch the game, which was celebrating the 40th anniversary of Uni's grand final win over Port Kembla.
It was a similar result on Saturday with Uni recording a comfortable eight-wicket win.
The Blacks batted first and made a competitive 201 before being bowled out after 49.4 overs.
Port looked on track to post a big score after racing to 3-102 on the back of handy contributions from Steven Sunderland (30), captain Praneeth Kumar Pudhota (26) and Harry Hobson (40).
But the Blacks then lost their next seven wickets for just 99 runs.
Darcy Knight (4-34) and captain Angus Cumming (3-34) did most of the damage with the ball for Uni.
The Students then made light work of the run chase on the back of a quickfire 107-run second-wicket stance between Alec Dobson (56) and Jono Rose (87 not out).
Rose's impressive knock came off just 100 balls and included eight fours and two massive sixes.
Dobson also hit seven boundaries, two of which cleared the fence.
There were also handy contributions from opener Luke Huard (23) and unbeaten 24 from Ryan Kurtz as Uni reached 2-202 from just 38.3 overs.
The win has propelled Uni to the top of the table with just three regular season rounds remaining before the finals start.
While the win was important for Uni, a club spokesperson said it was more important that all the former players got to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Students' grand-final win over the Blacks.
"It was great to see all the old faces get together and reminisce about the old times," the spokesperson said.
"It really was a great day. We all had so much fun. From Uni's perspective, it was great to win also."
In the only other game to go ahead on Saturday, Corrimal smashed IPCC by 110 runs at Ziems Park.
Corrimal batted first and compiled a very competitive 4-249 from their 50 overs with captain Mitchell Jones (75) and Alex Osborne (78 not out) leading the way.
Osborne was particularly impressive, hammering seven fours and two sixes and featuring in an unbroken 103-run stand with Nathan Trebel (27 not out).
Samuel Bunt (3-8) and Alex Osborne (3-25) then did the damage as IPCC were bundled out for just 138f from 38.2 overs.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.