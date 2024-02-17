Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

All the action from the Steelers Harold Matthews' big win over the Roosters

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated February 18 2024 - 11:55am, first published 10:54am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Anna Warr.
Pictures by Anna Warr.

The Steelers Harold Matthews Steelers side notched its first win of the year in emphatic fashion on Saturday, seeing off Central Coast Roosters 20-0 on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.