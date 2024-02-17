All the action from the Steelers Harold Matthews' big win over the Roosters

The Steelers Harold Matthews Steelers side notched its first win of the year in emphatic fashion on Saturday, seeing off Central Coast Roosters 20-0 on Saturday.
It was part of a perfect day for the scarlet and white, with the SG Ball, Tarsha Gale Cup and Lisa Fiaola Cup sides all continuing unbeaten starts to the season.
Shaun Timmins SG Ball side produced its second scintillating second stanza in as many weeks to beat Melbourne 34-12 at Collegians after the scores were locked at 12 apiece at halftime.
The Tarsha Gale Cup and Lisa Fiaola Cup sides also pulled off a successful double against North Sydney, winning 50-0 and 42-8 respectively.
Steelers Harold Matthews coach Jamie Szczerbanik said it was solid bounce back from his side after suffering a 52-6 first-up loss to the Rabbitohs in their first outing of the year.
"The most pleasing thing was we kept them scoreless," Szczerbanik said.
"It easily could have got to the last five minutes and ended up being 20-6 or 20-12 and it just becomes a scrappy game.
"We just spoke about being the best versions of ourselves, turning up every play, every set, every minute of the game and just competing on every play. That's what we did.
"I think we still left a few points out there making the wrong decisions and not capitalising on the opportunities when they presented themselves. You never play the perfect game, there's always something to improve on.
"The boys are buying into everything that we're about and they're starting to believe in themselves as much as the coaching staff believes in them.
"We'll just keep building week by week and focus on us, do our homework, and get out there and just keep trying to nail it."
All four Steelers squads will be in action in a quadruple-header against Parramatta this coming Saturday at WIN Stadium.
