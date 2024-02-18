South Coast kings Lake Illawarra now T20 champions

South Coast cricket kings Lake Illawarra have added a T20 title to their impressive trophy cabinet after downing last season's champions Shellharbour City in the final on Sunday afternoon.
It was a sweet victory for Lake, who were beaten by Shellharbour City in last year's decider.
But the Lakers never looked like losing at Howard Fowles Oval after posting a formidable 8/143 from their 20 overs.
They had strong contributions across the board, especially at the top of the order with Max Henderson (34) and Mitch Farag (27) especially impressive.
Alexander Brown tried hard with the bat for Shellharbour City but when he was dismissed for 37 his team had slumped to 3-68.
The run-outs of Jack McDonald and Baxter McDonald slowed the scoring before Mark Ulcigrai came to the party, snaring 5-21 from his four overs.
Will Gamble, who snared 2-25 from his four overs, was also impressive for Lake, as Shellharbour were bowled out for 129 on the final ball of their allotted 20 overs.
One-day competition:
Meanwhile South Coast big guns Lake Illawarra, The Rail, Ex Servos and Berry-Shoalhaven Heads had little problems recording wins in round 17 fixtures on Saturday.
Reigning champions Lake needed just 19 overs to pass the 10-122 Kiama Cavaliers recorded batting first.
Nathan Barr (44) was the only Kiama batsman to offer any real resistance as Will Gamble (5-19) and co ripped through the Cavaliers' batting line-up.
Quickfire knocks from Max Henderson (46 not out) and Mitch Farag (42) set the scene for the Lakers, who lost only two wickets in their successful run chase.
The Rail were just as impressive in their eight-wicket win over the Kookas.
The visitors batted first at Croome Regional Sporting Complex and were bowled out for just 132 in the 49th over.
A 101-run opening stand between Hayden Church (39 not out) and Hayden Bagoly (50) saw The Rail cruise to 2-133 in just the 27th over.
Ex Servos lost only four wickets and needed just 19 overs to cruise to victory after bowling out North Nowra Cambewarra for just 99 thanks largely to Jake O'Connell (4-28) and Nathan Tyrell (3-18).
Ex Servos slumped to 4-76 in response but settled to post 4-101 and recorded a comfortable six-wicket win.
Berry-Shoalhaven Heads also cruised to a seven-wicket win over Shellharbour City at Tom Willoughby Oval.
Luckily for Shellharbour captain Ned Taylor (50) and lower-order batter David Coleman (52) the home side scrambled to 9/160 from their 50 overs.
Berry needed just 38.1 overs to respond with 3/163, thanks largely to a quickfire 68 not out from Jarrod Mitchell.
In the other game on Saturday, Bomaderry Tigers needed just 25 overs and lost only four wickets in posting 4/98 after bowling out Bay and Basin Dolphins for just 97.
Peter King (4-11) and Kealen Blattner (3-13) led the way with the ball for Berry-Shoalhaven Heads.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.