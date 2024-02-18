Illawarra Mercurysport
South Coast kings Lake Illawarra now T20 champions

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated February 18 2024 - 4:00pm, first published 3:30pm
Pictures by Sylvia Liber

South Coast cricket kings Lake Illawarra have added a T20 title to their impressive trophy cabinet after downing last season's champions Shellharbour City in the final on Sunday afternoon.

Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

