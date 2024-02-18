When the Illawarra Hawks say they 'rise together', you better believe it

It was one of those nights that will forever be etched in Hawks fans' memories - when the 2024 NBL season was officially turned around for once and all.
And it was turned around to such an extent that a play-offs spot, a distant dream for a couple of seasons, wasn't just grabbed but was unceremoniously stuffed into the Hawks' kitbag.
When Justin Tatum took the Hawks reins in November, the best they could seemingly finish was not last, Mitch Jennings wrote in the match report from Thursday's magnificent win over the Perth Wildcats.
We've already shared Sylvia Liber's photos from that magical night at the WIN Entertainment Centre. But check out these ones that reflect so perfectly the team mentality that has taken the Hawks to the cusp of something quite unexpected.
Looking for a higher power - or just taking a moment to find some personal space before tip-off? As the Hawks prepared for all that the Perth Wildcats to throw at them there was Justin Robinson, Hyunjung Lee and Tyler Harvey lost in their own thoughts.
If the love from the bench is a measure of team unity, then the Hawks are all over it. There was barely a backside on a seat as the Hawks powered towards the play-offs in a dominant third quarter . And when he wasn't on the court, you can guarantee Will Hickey was leading the cheer squad. And no surprises injured Dan Grida wasn't far behind.
Double-teamed, no problem. Big man Sam Froling barely had a square inch for himself under the basket most of the night, but in typical Froling fashion he muscled through when necessary and found support when he needed it most.
You want the personification of cool? Then you'll be looking for Gary Clark. The Hawks' man of the moment has oozed calm and consideration as the Hawks have been intent on their mission. Oh, and then there's the stats - at either end of the court, Clark has been a force of nature.
Eyes on the prize ... Justin Robinson goes shoulder-to-shoulder with the defence as the Hawks press forward at the WIN Entertainment Centre.
Like any good team, the Hawks are the sum of their parts - and these are two vital parts: Lachlan Olbricht (left) and AJ Johnson. Olbricht, a 20-year-old from Adelaide, may be in the first year of a three-year deal with the Hawks but has impressed so deeply, talk of the NBA is swirling. As for AJ Johnson, the Californian native has done his NBA chances no harm as part of the as part of the Next Stars program. Have the Hawks faithful seen a glimpse of the NBA future? Quite possibly.
Kyle Adnam (left) is no stranger to Wollongong - or the NBL. He donned a Hawks singlet back in 2015 and has suited up for Adelaide, Melbourne, the Kings and the Phoenix. There was no bigger cheer on the WEC richter scale than when he dropped three sweet points against the Wildcats.
