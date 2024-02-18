When the Illawarra Hawks say they 'rise together', you better believe it

Like any good team, the Hawks are the sum of their parts - and these are two vital parts: Lachlan Olbricht (left) and AJ Johnson. Olbricht, a 20-year-old from Adelaide, may be in the first year of a three-year deal with the Hawks but has impressed so deeply, talk of the NBA is swirling. As for AJ Johnson, the Californian native has done his NBA chances no harm as part of the as part of the Next Stars program. Have the Hawks faithful seen a glimpse of the NBA future? Quite possibly.