Volkanovski reign ends in brutal fashion at the hands of Topuria

The reign of Alexander the Great has come to an end in brutal fashion.
In a result that will break hearts across the Illawarra, and across Australia, Alex Volkanovski suffered his first ever defeat at featherweight at the hands of a crushing overhand right from challenger Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 on Sunday.
After an even first round, Volkanovski looked to be finding his range in the second before the Georgian challenger landed the pinpoint overhand right that ended the fight with a single blow.
Topuria had turned heads in the lead-up sporting the type of confidence not seen from a title challenger since Conor McGregor on his push at featherweight gold.
In the same way the Irish megastar did, and at the same age, Topuria dethroned a legend to become champion and usher in a new era by ending Volkanovski's more than 1500-day run as the man at 145 pounds.
A gracious Volkanovski gave props to the challenger in the immediate aftermath on the back of his second knockout loss in as many bouts.
"We obviously knew he had powerful hands," Volkanovski said.
"Well done to him, he caught me. I was going to start working everything and he got me, so credit to him. Obviously he's a hard hitter, we knew that going in.
"He wasn't meant to land like that, but he did, so credit to him. Obviously I've been the champion of this featherweight division a long time, he keeps mentioning [fighting in] Spain, maybe we do a rematch over there in Spain."
The length and dominance of Volkanovski's reign will no doubt see the Aussie offered an immediate rematch, but whether it's the best move following his second stoppage loss in as many fights will be a topic of debate.
Plenty had questioned whether Volkanovski had the juice to continue as featherweight champion following a first-round TKO loss to lightweight foe Islam Makhachev in October.
It was a narrative the 35-year-old Aussie poked fun at with his 'Old Volk' gimmick in the lead-up, but it now presents a tricky question for the consensus featherweight GOAT as to what he does next.
It will also see those who questioned whether taking the title defence less than six months on from his knockout at the hands of Makhachev was the right move claim vindication, despite that defeat having come on 12 days' notice.
It leaves the long-reigning king contemplating his next move on the back of three defeats in his last four bouts, two in a crushing manner.
There's been no more beloved Australian athlete in recent times, certainly in the Illawarra region, but those adoring fans will now wait with bated breath to see what their hero does next.
