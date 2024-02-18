Illawarra Mercury
'Only in 'Rilla': Hilarity ensues after dining table appears in middle of roundabout

Updated February 18 2024 - 8:34pm, first published 8:08pm
Jarrod and Kirsty, and an unnamed local with his dog, enjoy a drink at the roundabout. Picture by Mary Jackson
A dining room table and chair set that appeared in the middle of a Warilla roundabout gave hundreds of residents - including the owners of the old furniture - a good chuckle on Sunday.

