'Only in 'Rilla': Hilarity ensues after dining table appears in middle of roundabout

A dining room table and chair set that appeared in the middle of a Warilla roundabout gave hundreds of residents - including the owners of the old furniture - a good chuckle on Sunday.
Mary Jackson and her partner Dane Langlands had left the round wooden table and four mismatched chairs out the front of their property on the Kingsway days earlier in the hopes someone would take them.
"My neighbour said to us, 'no one's going to take them; dismantle them and put them in the bin'," Mary said.
"I replied and said 'someone will take them'."
Well, she wasn't wrong.
Mary, a freelance journalist with First Nations Media Australia, woke up on Sunday morning, checked her Facebook feed and stopped short at a picture on the Warilla CommUnity Notice Board.
There it was, her unwanted five-piece, looking regal in the middle of the Kingsway, Gipps Crescent and Ulster Avenue roundabout, elegantly set with four champagne flutes and a carafe.
"It gave me a good laugh," Mary said.
"I believe two young guys were the genius people behind the idea, late last night."
As of 7pm on Sunday, the furniture remained on the paved traffic island, baffling motorists driving past, with three locals even stopping to enjoy a beverage at the pop-up road venue.
"Jarrod and Kirsty, the couples names are," Mary said.
"They saw it on the way home from work and then this other man showed up with a can of beer, his blue heeler and a candle and sat with them."
Not long after, police reportedly arrived and removed the furniture from the roundabout.
Meantime, the Facebook post has generated more than 600 reactions and 200 (hilarious) comments.
"My chairs bro. One man's trash is another's roundabout treasure," Dane wrote on the post.
"Sad to see you go but seems like ur in a better place now boys."
Others were encouraging bookings, dubbing it the new Table of Knowedge and thanking whoever was behind it for slowing down leadfoot motorists on the road. More than one said "Only in 'Rilla".
"Come dine like a king on the Kingsway people. PS please book before arrival," one resident quipped.
"The revovling restaurant Warilla, ghetto style," Douglas Breeze added.
"That must have been the table I booked on Valentine's Day! Restaurant said it was the only one available, high traffic and seaside views!" Natalie Radloff wrote.
"That's a "roundabout" kinda way to invite us over for dinner at your place!" another said.
"I'll bring the Scollaps n vinegar someone bring the creaming soda," Sophie Black joked.
Mary had the last laugh: "Someone literally stole my chairs out the front of my house. Too funny! Belated Valentine's Day lunch?! P.s DONT bring them back! Lol"
