The five things we learned from the weekend in Illawarra football

There was plenty of action in the weekend just gone in Illawarra football. How did your team perform?
For some the season was beginning, for others it is just around the corner.
Wollongong Wolves started off their season against Marconi whilst the first bit of silverware of 2024 was on offer in the Fernhill Youth Cup between Cringila and Berkeley.
Trial games were also in full swing amongst IPL and District League teams, as well as the Illawarra Stingrays.
So what did we learn?
The Wolves didn't start the season how they would have wanted to, being left to rue missed chances in a 2-1 loss against Marconi in the opening round of the National Premier League Men's NSW comp.
Coach David Carney will take some positives out of the game however.
Former A-League goalkeeper Vedran Janjetovic was a calming figure at the back, whilst Chris McStay and Dylan Ryan in particular impressed in the full-back roles. Lachlan Scott also found the back of the net to pick up from where he left off in 2023.
The young Lions claimed the Fernhill Youth Cup with a 3-0 win against District League's Berkeley.
The future is bright at Cringila, with a number of these youngsters expected to be pushing hard in 2024 for a spot in the first grade team, who are one of the favourites for the IPL title this year.
IPL and District League teams continued to ramp up preparations for the upcoming season with more trial games.
We saw Wollongong United continue their impressive pre-season form with a 2-0 win against ACT NPL team O'Connor Knights, thanks to goals from Jordan Nikolovski and Mitsuo Yamada. Expect them to be firing coming round one under new coach Rob Jonovski.
Wollongong Olympic and Warilla Wanderers held their Billy Kyriakidis memorial day at PCYC, whilst in other games District League's Fernhill upset IPL team Corrimal 3-2 and Port Kembla had a dominant 4-0 win against Oak Flats.
Coniston and Albion Park also had hit-outs against Belconnen United and Gerringong respectively.
A number of future Matildas were on show in Coniston at the weekend.
Coniston FC held their 'MiniTillies' program, with more than 50 girls aged between 4-10 years taking part.
It looks as though the Matildas home World Cup efforts in 2023 are set to pay off for generations to come.
Staying on the topic of women's football, the Illawarra Stingrays are not too far away from the beginning their season.
The club hosted West Canberra Wanderers at Macedonia Park in Berkeley in both firsts and reserve grade as the team sets themselves up for round one.
Steve Gordon has his team primed and ready to go for the beginning of the NPL Women's NSW season, set to commence Sunday, March 3 at 'Maso Park' against Macarthur.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.