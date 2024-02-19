Illawarra Mercury
The star signing set to give Shellharbour the edge in women's IPL title race

Jordan Warren
By Jordan Warren
Updated February 19 2024 - 4:08pm, first published 3:12pm
Maddi Costanzo (inset) has spent the last eight years playing in the state competition for Sydney Olympic. Now she will line up for the defending Illawarra Women's Premier League grand final champions Shellharbour. Pictures by Adam McLean and Anna Warr
Shellharbour may have the edge over other teams before a ball as even been kicked in the Illawarra Women's Premier League.

Jordan Warren

Jordan Warren

Sports Journalist

Illawarra Mercury sports journalist. Feel free to get in touch jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

