The star signing set to give Shellharbour the edge in women's IPL title race

Shellharbour may have the edge over other teams before a ball as even been kicked in the Illawarra Women's Premier League.
The defending grand final champions' latest acquisition Maddi Costanzo has played with the likes of Matildas superstar Cortnee Vine and A-Leagues midfield dynamo Mackenzie Hawkesby, and now she will line up with Shellharbour.
It's a scary thought for opposing teams, with the Ulladulla product coming to the league in its second season following eight years playing with Australia's best in the National Premier League with Sydney Olympic.
After moving from the far-South Coast further north to play in the NPL, Costanzo has now relocated to Shell Cove, making it the perfect time to play locally.
The 28-year-old will captain the side, which won the inaugural IWPL grand final thanks to a 2-0 extra time win against league champions Woonona in September.
Costanzo said she wants to finish her career at Shellharbour and said she was looking to build on the legacy that the side started on in 2023 under Ron Fogarty's leadership.
But she said she knows just how competitive this competition will be and if Shellharbour want more silverware, they are going to have to work for it.
"I don't mind a bit of a target on my back," Costanzo said.
"This being my first year at the club, I feel very grateful to be there and to be able to captain these girls. The girls look so strong and so fired up. We have five or six new faces, so it will be interesting once we do gel.
"We had a positive Maso Cup a few weeks ago, and we've got the Julie Porter Cup coming up. But the girls look fierce and they look like they're ready to win again."
On a personal front, the striker said she was looking to bag plenty of goals for her new team.
"I'm here to hopefully put a few goals in the back of the net," she said.
"I've got the golden boot up there [for Olympic] plenty of times, and now I can do it here at home. I've only been at two clubs, this is my third in my whole career, so I'd like to be loyal and I hope I'll stay here for the rest of my career now.
"To be honest I was very surprised with the standard. And this is me just not knowing anything locally, but I wasn't too sure going into a local team how the quality was going to be, but the girls are awesome. They are so welcoming to all the new faces."
Costanzo spoke to the other rivals on the hunt for trophies in the IWPL, most notably defending league champions Woonona and the typically strong Albion Park.
"I did ask who our biggest rivals were and the girls said Woonona and Albion Park," she said.
"There's that little bit of talk between us about who people are signing and stuff. Apparently a few of the girls from last year have jumped ship, so there's a little bit of robbery there now and I think a bit more personal this year, which will be interesting."
