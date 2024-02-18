How Cringila's Youth Cup title victory will propel them forward in 2024

They got mighty close in 2023, but Cringila's youth grade side look poised for league success in 2024 after securing the Fernhill Youth Cup.
The Lions fell one point short of Wollongong United in last year's Premier League youth grade league championship race before losing 2-0 to United on grand final day.
However, 'Crini' were able to reverse that trend on Sunday. While the win didn't come against United, they did stamp their authority on the Cup with a dominant 3-0 victory against Berkeley Sports.
The Fernhill Youth Cup, hosted by Fernhill Foxes, is the region's biggest youth pre-season competition, featuring sides from the IPL and District League. United won the Cup 12 months ago, before going on to claim the youth grade title double.
Lions coach Igor Cankulovski - who leads their team alongside Alex Mitreski and Kris Janeski - hopes they can track a similar path in 2024.
The Premier League season begins in a week-and-a-half, with Cringila kicking off their youth grade campaign against Port Kembla on Friday, March 1.
"We are delighted for the boys. They've done the club proud, and they've done the community proud. Our pre-season started in December and they've worked so hard," Cankulovski told the Mercury.
"To Berkeley's credit, they're such a young side and I think they'll excel this year. But our boys have been together for the last two or three years, and we really dominated possession wise. We outplayed Berkeley in that sense, but I congratulate their coaching staff and their team. They'll be onwards and upwards in the first division.
"Being 16 or 17-year-old kids, our boys showed maturity out there. When we got the lead, they kept their heads and kept control of the ball. All in all, it was a great performance from our boys. Defensively, we were solid defensively, our midfield showed that we can dominate the play when we wanted to, and we had pace to burn up front.
"It's a stepping stone for the boys to progress, so onwards and upwards. We'll strive to get that pole position of coming first and then try to get to another grand final. Last year, we made the final and we lost unfortunately.
"But I think that's another step that we need to go forward, and hopefully the boys can do it this year."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.