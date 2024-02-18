Can Tatum cap leading Hawks resurgence with coach of the year nod?

Justin Tatum has already won over the people and fans of the Illawarra Hawks after guiding the foundation NBL club to the finals.
Now the Hawks interim coach is a genuine chance of officially capping his tremendous season after being shortlisted for the Lindsey Gaze Coach of the Year award.
Tatum is up against Melbourne United's Dean Vickerman and John Rille from Perth Wildcats, for the award to be announced tonight.
Hawks captain Sam Froling has also been nominated for the Next Generation Award alongside Melbourne United's Luke Travers and Alexadre Sarr from the Perth Wildcats.
The nomination comes after Froling was controversially snubbed for the same award last season, despite averaging more points, more rebounds, more assists, more minutes and higher efficiency rating than the winner.
Hawks star man Gary Clark is also a huge chance of being named in the All-NBL First Team alongside MVP finalists Bryce Cotton, Chris Goulding and Parker Jackson-Cartwright.
Other awards up for grabs include for Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Best Defensive Player of the Year.
The Andrew Gaze MVP Awards Night will take place tonight at CIEL The Venue in Melbourne.
It will be streamed live and free on the NBL app and website at 7:30pm.
