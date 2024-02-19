All of the action as the future generation of Matildas shine at Coniston

The next Mary Fowler or Caitlin Foord may have been spotted at Neville McKinnon Park on Saturday.
Coniston Junior Soccer Club conducted their third "MiniTillies" session, which is a development program run in association with Football Australia.
The program sees girls aged between four and 10 years take part in weekly training drills and fun games, as they look to replicate their Matildas idols. The final event will take place on Saturday, February 24.
Coniston's weekly sessions have attracted more than 50 participants.
It's another example of the great boom that junior football - particularly the girls game - is enjoying in the Illawarra after the Women's World Cup. Last week, Football South Coast revealed that their junior registrations were up by 20 per cent compared to 12 months ago.
Coniston Junior Soccer Club registrar Lauren Foreman also coordinates the club's MiniTillies sessions, which she said she had become a great success.
"When this program first came about, Football Australia were obviously keen to get it off the ground after the Matildas' efforts last year. I've on a path to getting more girls to Coniston, which is one of the values of inclusivity," the mum-of-two said.
"This is the first year that the program has been up and running, and we're the only club in the Football South Coast association who are currently doing it. When I found that out, I thought we could go from having 10 girls to 50, which is where we're at - it's been amazing.
"We had probably just under 40 kids to start with but, because it's been a four-week program, a few more people have joined as word of mouth happened. It's been really good with the girls to get their friends to come and see if they want to play for the season.
"I know Football Australia have really been pushing for girls development, from U6s right through. We've been very lucky that we've had so much interest."
Foreman added that the weekly clinics had created a welcoming environment for girls and women of all ages.
"One of the things that I wanted to focus on was having girls and female coaches, so it was an all-inclusive girls environment," she said.
"I know some three or four-year-old girls aren't that fussed by grown men - who they don't know - telling them what to do. So it's been a really nurturing environment, but also still fun and building the skills that they need to be able to play for a season.
"I think we've got a 50 per cent take up so far to play for the season."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.