Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

All of the action as the future generation of Matildas shine at Coniston

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 19 2024 - 2:16pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
All of the action from Coniston Junior Soccer Club's MiniTillies session held at Neville McKinnon Park on Saturday, February 17. Pictures by Anna Warr

The next Mary Fowler or Caitlin Foord may have been spotted at Neville McKinnon Park on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.