Illawarra Mercurysport
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Cricket

Wollongong create history winning inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
February 19 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wollongong DCC celebrate winning the inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup. Picture supplied
Wollongong DCC celebrate winning the inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup. Picture supplied

They have not lifted the main trophy in the Cricket Illawarra competition for over 50 years but it took Wollongong District Cricket Club just one go to win the inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Agron Latifi

Agron Latifi

Sports Reporter

Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.

More from AFL
More from sports
Wollongong create history winning inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup
Wollongong DCC celebrate winning the inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup. Picture supplied
Wollongong etched their name in the record books in the process
Agron Latifi
No comments
Rebuilding from within the priority for new Illawarra Rugby League boss
New Illawarra Rugby League Head of Football Brent Pigram. Picture by Robert Peet
Brent Pigram has stepped into the new Head of Football role.
Mitch Jennings
No comments
Austinmer golf prodigy again picked to represent NSW at national event
Austinmer golf prodigy Lara Thomsen has been selected to represent NSW. Picture by Adam McLean.
Lara Thomsen to compete in the national event for a third time
Agron Latifi
No comments
More from Cricket

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.