Wollongong create history winning inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup

They have not lifted the main trophy in the Cricket Illawarra competition for over 50 years but it took Wollongong District Cricket Club just one go to win the inaugural NSW Community Cricket Cup.
And the Lighthouse Keepers did it in style at Kanebridge Oval, taking home the silverware and etching their name in the history books as the first winners of the competition.
The semifinals and final of the competition were played on February 11.
Wollongong booked their spot in the decider after winning a hotly-contested semifinal over the Epping Bulls CC.
Wollongong's dominance with the bat early on set the tone, and they secured a 14-run victory in a game that kept spectators on the edge of their seats.
With Wallsend DCC downing Berowa CC in the other nail-biting semifinal, it meant the grand final was an all-regional affair.
The spectacle was played under lights, with Wallsend choosing to bat first after winning the bat-flip.
Wollongong's bowlers though did extremely well to contain Wallsend to only 105 from their 20 overs.
Their opening batsmen Jayden Zahra-Smith and Ethan Debono then combined for a 62-run stand, scoring 34 and 44 runs respectively to put Wollongong in a commanding position.
They were the only batsmen to be dismissed as Wollongong successfully chased down the target with only two wickets down in the 16th over, securing the Community Cup.
Wollongong spinner Pushpinder Jassal was named the Man of the Match for his outstanding spin bowling performance, claiming four wickets for just 15 runs in his four overs.
The victory earned Wollongong DCC the Community Cricket Cup and a prize of $2000.
It was also the second trophy Wollongong won this season, after the Lighthouse Keepers claimed the first piece of silverware on offer when they downed Keira in Cricket Illawarra's T20 final on November 11.
The team captained by Toby Dodds though would give it all up to finally win the Cricket Illawarra premiership which has eluded them for some 54 years.
Wollongong are well placed to try and win the one-day competition this season. The third-placed Lighthouse Keepers have just about secured their spot in the top four with just three regular season games to be played.
