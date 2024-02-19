Illawarra Mercury
Man hits high voltage lines, rushed to hospital after causing Wollongong blackout

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated February 19 2024 - 4:13pm, first published 12:45pm
Firefighters were called to rescue a man trapped in a lift in The Landmark building on Crown Street during a power outage on Monday, February 19. Pictures by Anna Warr
Firefighters were called to rescue a man trapped in a lift in The Landmark building on Crown Street during a power outage on Monday, February 19. Pictures by Anna Warr

A worker has been rushed to hospital after he accidentally hit a high voltage power line causing a widespread blackout in Wollongong.

Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

