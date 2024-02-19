Man hits high voltage lines, rushed to hospital after causing Wollongong blackout

A worker has been rushed to hospital after he accidentally hit a high voltage power line causing a widespread blackout in Wollongong.
The man was using on an excavator at a Kenny Street construction site when he inadvertently dug into the underground powerline at 9.31am on Monday, February 19.
The impact caused a power outage for 342 homes and businesses across the CBD, including in Kenny, Keira, Auburn, Ellen and Station streets, as well as Lowden Square.
The outage also left a man trapped in a lift at a Crown Street property, with firefighters called to release the man.
An Endeavour Energy spokeswoman said power should be restored by 12.10pm, however at 12.45pm there were 21 properties still without power.
Updates on Endeavour Energy's website state power will be restored from 1pm to 4.30pm on Monday.
Paramedics treated the man at the scene before rushing him to hospital. At this stage the man's injuries and age are unknown.
More to come.
