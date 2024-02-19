Masks, knife, gun: Young Berkeley family allegedly terrorised in break-in

A pregnant Berkeley couple with their toddler son were violently awoken late on Sunday night when three young men wearing balaclavas allegedly broke into their home wielding a rifle and knife, only for the father to chase the intruders away with a baseball bat.
In the days prior the couple had allegedly noticed a white hatchback scoping out their house, driving past slowly on multiple occasions and their CCTV system had captured two of the alleged intruders, one with a rifle, walking around the house at 4.30am on Thursday morning.
But it was on Sunday night that the couple's suburban oasis was allegedly shattered.
About 11.45pm the couple and their two year old son were in bed, having locked the doors and windows to their home when the father was allegedly woken by banging and yelling at the front door.
Police allege that Taj Hearn and Cruise Paese and a third unknown man were at the door, wearing masks that covered their faces.
Paese had allegedly tucked a rifle down his pants, which he then used to smash the glass panel to the right of the front door.
While the mother and son barricaded themselves in the bedroom, the father grabbed a baseball bat as the three men, unable to get through the front, ran down the side of the house.
The rifle is then again allegedly used to smash the glass on the rear window, pointing the gun at the father.
After kicking down the door, the three men allegedly ran into the house with the third man holding the rifle.
Shortly afterwards the father chased them back out the house with a baseball bat in hand.
The family's dog also joins the fray, chasing the trio to the front yard.
The three then allegedly jumped over the fence, and headed south, leaving behind a large kitchen knife with a 30cm blade and a duffel bag allegedly carried by Hearn.
As the trio fled, the occupants called triple-zero, and police shortly afterwards saw a white Hyundai i30 travelling south and turning left onto Northcliffe Drive with three men inside.
The same car was then stopped by police on Illawarra Street, Port Kembla less than two hours later with Hearn allegedly in the driver's seat, Paese in the front passenger seat.
Both were arrested and cautioned and after a search of the vehicle police found clothes allegedly worn by Paese during the confrontation with the family.
Appearing in Wollongong Local Court on Monday, both Paese and Hearn were charged with aggravated break and enter while armed with a dangerous weapon.
Both applied for bail.
The court heard Hearn, a 19-year-old Woonona scaffolder, had a limited criminal history except for a current conditional release order. Police opposed bail, noting the risk of further offending, the need for the protection of the victims and the community and the potential for Hearn to interfere with evidence.
Police prosecutor Sergeant David Weavers said the prosecution case was a "strong" one, with CCTV, witnesses and the potential for DNA evidence from the items left behind.
"The level of violence alleged raises cause for concern as to whether any conditions could be put in place to prevent the accused from committing such acts in the future," Mr Weaver said.
Lawyer Jack Murray proposed a curfew, reporting to police and not to go within five kilometres of Berkeley, however Magistrate Gabriel Fleming said the risks were too great and refused bail.
Police also opposed Paese's application for bail, with Mr Weaver noting the case was stronger against the 20-year-old part time traffic controller, due to the clothing found in the car.
Ms Fleming also refused Paese bail.
Both matters will return to Wollongong Local Court in April.
