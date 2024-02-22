Revealed: The Illawarra suburbs where the most homes have sold

This week, readers were keen to know more about the Illawarra suburbs where the most homes have sold.
New figures have revealed that while the top suburb for number of homes sold wasn't a surprise, other parts of the region that some may not expect have also ranked highly in terms of sales volume.
Figures provided exclusively to ACM by CoreLogic have detailed the volume of sales across various Illawarra suburbs.
Check out our interactive map to see how your suburb fared.
Wollongong not surprisingly topped the list, with 530 total sales; 10.2 per cent of these were houses, and 89.8 per cent were units.
However, in Albion Park there were 293 total sales during this period; 76.5 per cent of these were houses, and 23.5 per cent units.
A Figtree property, available after more than 50 years, has changed hands following a number of months on the market and a reduced asking price.
However, developers who were eyeing the 2.96-hectare site early on for a potential major residential project were out of luck in this instance.
The property is a greenfield site with rural zoning, 30-metre frontage and lane access.
CoreLogic records show the property sold for $1.5 million.
A "next level" Kiama beach house is on the market, and boasts an $8 million price guide.
The home, located at 55 Bonaira Street is positioned amongst the greenery of the headland overlooking Kendalls Beach.
Take a tour of the home here.
Staying in Kiama, a vacant block of land has attracted an eye-watering 86 bids, in the process selling for $375,000 above the reserve price.
Nine bidders registered to take part in Saturday's auction. Bidding started at $780,000.
Watch the final few seconds of the "crazy" and "intense" auction.
Also on the auction front, an eye-catching home within the in-demand suburb of Barrack Point failed to find a buyer.
The home had a guide of $4 million, and remains on the market.
Meanwhile, an acreage property near Berry sold under the hammer after many decades in the same ownership.
Check out our Illawarra auction wrap-up for more details.
Finally, don't miss the latest House of the Week. Discover unparalleled luxury and innovation with this architectural masterpiece.
Do you have an interesting property story? Let us know at brendan.crabb@austcommunitymedia.com.au .
-Brendan Crabb, Illawarra Mercury property reporter
