From England to the Illawarra, 100 years of prolific letter writer Reg Wilding

By any measure, Reg Wilding is a remarkable man.
Not for the fact he turned 100 years of age on Tuesday, or that he lives in his own home, or that he shares his robust opinions with the Mercury's readers regularly in our Letters to the Editor section.
But combine all that, plus the active service Mr Wilding saw in World War II as a Royal Marine and his move halfway across the world, and you have a man rich in experience and life.
He's written to the Illawarra Mercury "once a week" for decades, having sent his most recent letter last week.
Once it's published he'll cut it out and file it with all the other submissions he's made over the past 50 years.
"I'm very interested in economics, philosophy and the issues of the day that are still going on ... and that's why I write my letters," Mr Wilding said.
His wartime experiences - and afterwards in the political climate of the 50s and 60s - are what inspired him to write to the newspaper.
Having moved to Australia in 1949 from England, Mr Wilding worked many jobs before settling on being a seaman during the 1950s.
He lived in Brisbane and South Australia, before moving to Wollongong in the mid-60s.
The move, said the man who became the secretary of the Wollongong sub-branch of the Australian Communist Party, was one of his life's best decisions.
Another one was deciding to live next door to his daughter Gwyn Wilding in a unit in the city.
I've enjoyed life as you can see.- Reg Wilding, writer of hundreds of letters to the editor
Ms Wilding says her dad can cook a great spaghetti bolognese. In turn, he humbly calls it "the best spaghetti in Wollongong".
"It's been a terrific bloody time coming down to Wollongong, I'm still enjoying it," he said.
Still active in the community Mr Wilding catches the bus into town every week and is hopeful the driver this week might let him travel for free for his 100th birthday.
He says the secret to his longevity is swimming.
"I used to swim in the Continental Pool every morning - winter and summer, right the way through.
"So my advice to you is to take up swimming."
At night Mr Wilding can be found listening to the Berlin Orchestra and sipping on a nip of whisky, he also has a soft spot for Beethoven: "I've enjoyed life as you can see."
