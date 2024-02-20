Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

From England to the Illawarra, 100 years of prolific letter writer Reg Wilding

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
February 20 2024 - 4:18pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Reg Wilding the day before he turns 100. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Reg Wilding the day before he turns 100. Picture by Sylvia Liber

By any measure, Reg Wilding is a remarkable man.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.