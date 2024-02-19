Illawarra Mercury
'Uncharted territory': Kiama council taken to court by councillor over censure

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 19 2024 - 9:08pm, first published 8:23pm
Kiama council CEO Jane Stroud and councillor Karen Renkema-Lang.
Kiama council CEO Jane Stroud says she is worried about the "worsening functionality" of an organisation facing an "extreme amount of pressure", after councillor Karen Renkema-Lang filed court proceedings against the council.

Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

