'Uncharted territory': Kiama council taken to court by councillor over censure

Kiama council CEO Jane Stroud says she is worried about the "worsening functionality" of an organisation facing an "extreme amount of pressure", after councillor Karen Renkema-Lang filed court proceedings against the council.
The council said it received a summons from the independent councillor on Monday, related to a November decision to censure her over a radio interview.
Cr Renkema-Lang spoke in June on ABC Illawarra about her opposition to the reclassification of the Blue Haven Bonaira land, which the council had voted to sell.
On Monday, she issued a statement announcing her legal proceedings saying was trying to protect free speech and ensure due process for the future.
"This is not just about one individual's case; it's about defending the fundamental right to free speech, and ensuring due process in the way code of conduct complaints are handled," she said.
"A successful legal challenge will establish clear guidelines for fair and appropriate use of the code, protecting free speech and ensuring due process in response to future allegations of breaches of the code of conduct."
She has started a fundraising campaign to help her cover the costs of the legal challenge.
The council said it could not "comment on specific legal matters whilst they are on foot", but made a lengthy statement about the background of the censure motion and the costs of the legal action.
"The use of public rate payers funds in defending this course of legal action is regrettable, especially when considered in terms of the current financial circumstances of the council," the council said.
Ms Stroud went further, saying the legal matter added an additional burden to council facing "uncertain times and uncharted territory".
The council, which spent nearly $2 million on legal fees in 2022/23, said it had already spent over $20,000 on the complaint.
"The organisation is currently experiencing an extreme amount of pressure and stress associated with well documented financial and governance matters," Ms Stroud said.
"Legal fees for the organisation are already excessive and this new matter does create an additional financial burden on the business,
"The Performance Improvement Order and the recent Raynor report clearly explain what ought to be the focus of both the councillors and the administration right now.
"I hold specific concerns and worry about the worsening functionality of the council, when in such uncertain times and unchartered territory, what is really required is cohesive and collective effort to correct the course of the organisation".
The council said the censure was a "lawful resolution" and that councillors must comply with the "Local Government Model Code of Conduct for Councillors" once sworn in.
"Like all new employees in any business, councillors received induction and training in the Code of Conduct requirements and they are expected to uphold these behavioural requirements at all times," the council said.
It said complaints about a councillor's conduct were processed in line with the government procedures, where external conduct reviewers are appointed and their findings are reported to council.
"Having received the final report, [the] council made a lawful resolution concerning the censure at its November ordinary meeting," the council statement said.
It said Cr Renkema-Lang could have chosen to appeal the censure by asking for a review or by lodging a rescission motion.
