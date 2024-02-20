'Biggest' second-hand market set for the Illawarra later this year

A fashion revolution is touring the country and bringing the goods to the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley later this year.
Dubbed "Australia's Biggest Fashion Market" by the Fashion Thrift Society, the event will see piles of preloved clothing and accessories on offer, along with home decor, art, food trucks, henna tattoos, beauty booths, free barber haircuts and a DJ to spin tunes while you shop.
"Step into your dream second-hand shopping paradise and immerse yourself in the world of discovering unique, pre-loved and premium vintage treasures," organisers wrote on their website.
"We've curated an extensive array of items for you, including gender-neutral, men's and women's vintage fashion, pre-loved gems, contemporary trends, plus-size options, designer pieces, handmade clothing, shoes, accessories, home decor, artwork and ... we're committed to contributing to a more sustainable future in the world of fashion."
According to Clean Up Australia, every Aussie throws out an average of 23 kilograms of clothing each year which ends up in landfill.
The organisation claims textile waste has become one of the largest contributors to the nation's waste problem.
"[Become] a more conscious shopper - reduce, reuse, repair, and recycle your clothes the right way," they suggest on their website.
The Thrift Society fashion market has previously been staged in cities across the UK and Australia, with several Instagram influencers on each lineup to sell their wardrobes.
Other cities to host the market in 2024 include Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Byron Bay, Cairns, Geelong, Hobart, Perth, Melbourne, Newcastle, Sydney, the Sunshine Coast, and the Gold Coast.
It's open to all ages, while ticket prices range from $5 (for entry later in the day) up to $20 to get in when the doors open.
If you're on a budget, the last hour of opening is free admission for all (from 2pm to 3pm), while kids ages 12 and under plus seniors over 65 are also free.
Organisers will also allow "complimentary admission" if your birthday falls on market day (which is November 17 for Wollongong).
The Thrift Society's 'Biggest Fashion Market' will be at the Illawarra Sports Stadium in Berkeley on Sunday November 17, 2024.
For more details, visit: www.fashionthriftsociety.com.au. Tickets through Moshtix.com.au.
