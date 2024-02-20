Why the Illawarra Bridge Association's latest win had an emotional feel to it

Winning the Chris Diment trophy had plenty of emotional ties for the Illawarra Bridge Association.
The team, featuring one of the world's best players in Paul Lavings, picked up the award at the recent Grand National Open Teams bridge tournament, which is as impressive as it sounds.
The Illawarra team - featuring the husband and wife duos of Paul and Helen Lavings, Vicky and Ian Lisle and Kaye Hart and Jeff Carberry - finished sixth overall, picking up the Chris Diment trophy for best regional team.
"Chris Diment was a founding member of our club, and he was our tournament director from 1995 till his untimely death in 2011," Carberry said.
"He was an internationally renowned director."
The Grand National Open Teams bridge tournament starts with qualifying events played in bridge clubs all around Australia. The top half from each club qualifies for a regional final and one (or more for bigger regions) qualifies for the national final.
This edition of the tournament saw sixty teams from clubs from all around the country meet in Brisbane to contest the finals over four days.
Two teams represented the Illawarra. Over the four days, the Illawarra team played 196 hands of bridge.
The IBA runs duplicate bridge sessions at Figtree and Thirroul. New members are welcome and beginner bridge lessons are offered regularly.
