Industrial manslaughter law proposed as Illawarra worksites fined $146k for safety breaches

Dangerous Illawarra construction sites have paid $146,000 in fines for unsafe work practices as the state considers the introduction of an industrial manslaughter offence.
Unsafe use of scaffolding, harnesses and ladders were among the issues putting workers at risk, and it led to SafeWork NSW issuing 316 notices across 131 sites.
In 99 of those cases inspectors ordered work to be stopped or changed immediately to prevent illness or injury.
Improvement notices were handed out 169 times, while 48 penalty notices resulted in $146,592 in fines.
SafeWork declined to provide company names or addresses of those issued a notice or fine in the Illawarra.
The statewide blitz started in May 2023 with almost $1 million in fines handed out to NSW construction sites.
It comes as the NSW Government called on the public to have their say on the introduction of an industrial manslaughter offence.
NSW is the last mainland state without this offence, and fines up to $18 million and lengthy prison sentences could be given to employers responsible for the death of a worker.
In 2022, NSW recorded the highest number of fatalities (51 workers) in Australia, followed by Queensland (49 workers).
During a two-week period in July 2023, three Illawarra construction workers fell from a height including Oak Flats tradie Connor Pringle, 20, who died a few days after his fall on July 24.
The legislation would bring NSW in line with the rest of Australia, Shine Lawyers senior associate Natalee Davis said.
"The punishment we have in NSW currently does not fit the crime," she said.
"It is important to recognise the severity of the damage that is caused by losing a loved one, a family member when they're simply doing their job."
In late 2023 Ms Davis represented the family of an Illawarra man killed in a workplace, he left behind a wife, three children and a mortgage.
"It's really difficult for you to properly express the damage that occurs in these circumstances because it is so devastating," she said.
"[They] will sit opposite my desk in tears telling me that their dad won't see them at their formal, that their dad was never able to see them transition from primary school to high school."
Ms Davis said everyone deserves the right to go to work and come home safely.
"If there is an employer that is engaging in conduct that is resulting in the death of an employee, they should be subject to the same level of fines and the same criminal responsibility that exists in other states," she said.
Feedback on the development of an industrial manslaughter offence is open until 5pm on March 18.
Information provided during the survey will be used to inform the government on key elements to include for the introduction of an industrial manslaughter offence in NSW.
