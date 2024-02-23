Ticking all the boxes

4 beds | 2 baths | 4 cars
With ocean views, a spacious layout and a sought-after address, this Parmenter Avenue home has it all.
If you are looking for a new home for the family or a savvy investment, this beautiful two-level, fully renovated brick-rendered house is one to consider.
The layout includes three/four bedrooms, two bathrooms, and four living areas, providing plenty of room for the whole family.
The inviting timber kitchen is at the heart of the home. It has modern appliances and flows to both the dining and living areas.
There are two air conditioning systems and a roof vent system for year-round comfort.
The covered alfresco area is perfect for entertaining and is large enough to host a crowd.
Should you wish to put in a pool, there would be sufficient room in the private backyard.
The home also comes with the bonus of ample storage space. It's rare to find four-car garaging, along with a separate workshop/storage area.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.