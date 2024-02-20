Illawarra Mercury
Raptor Squad catches Lake Heights cocaine carpenter in the act

Connor Pearce
By Connor Pearce
Updated February 20 2024 - 6:09pm, first published 5:53pm
Lukas Stefas leaves Wollongong Courthouse after being sentenced for drug supply. Picture by Adam McLean
Lukas Stefas leaves Wollongong Courthouse after being sentenced for drug supply. Picture by Adam McLean

A Lake Heights carpenter was showboating for his older brother when he was filmed snorting multiple lines of cocaine and offering the drug to two women inside an alleged drug kingpin's Corrimal Street apartment.

Connor Pearce

Connor Pearce

Journalist at Illawarra Mercury

