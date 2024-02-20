Raptor Squad catches Lake Heights cocaine carpenter in the act

A Lake Heights carpenter was showboating for his older brother when he was filmed snorting multiple lines of cocaine and offering the drug to two women inside an alleged drug kingpin's Corrimal Street apartment.
Lukas Stefas, 19, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to three charges arising from his arrest as part of ongoing investigations by Raptor Squad detectives into cocaine supply in Wollongong and the Illawarra.
Officers involved in strike force Gindurra had laid a recording device in the Corrimal Street, Wollongong apartment of Mustajab Turi, the alleged main player in the syndicate.
From there, detectives were able to watch the comings and goings of more than 10 members of the group, including Stefas "showing off" in front of his older brother Stefan Stefas on 19 May 2023.
Stefan Stefas is charged with eight offences which remain before the courts.
On that day, Stefan and 'Luki' enter the apartment around 9.30pm with Lukas Stefas wearing a blue hoodie.
By about 10pm, Lukas Stefas begins preparing a plate and an unspecified amount of cocaine for himself and his brother and Turi.
Snorting sounds can be heard via the recording device at various points throughout the evening and money is seen being moved around the apartment.
Over the course of the next hour, Lukas Stefas snorts up to half a dozen lines of coke before two women arrive just before 11pm.
Stefas picks up a plate and puts it in front of the face of one of the women, who says "I want the big one" to which Stefas replies "You'll die".
The group then continue to snort cocaine, with Stefas offering lines to the two women.
In Wollongong local court on Tuesday, February 20, Stefas's lawyer Danny Lagopodis said his client was addicted to cocaine from a young age, but had completed drug and alcohol treatment programs since being arrested.
Stefas was charged with possess prohibited drug, self-administer prohibited drug and supply a prohibited drug.
Magistrate Mark Douglass said that even without weights of the drugs used available to the court there were "serious social implications" of the offending.
Mr Douglass said Stefas's conduct showed "a degree of big noting, from a young man in front of others" and that the supply of the drug was for immediate use.
"In my view that is not as criminally serious but still serious as him being part of a network of drug sellers."
Taking into account Stefas's early plea of guilty and efforts at rehabilitation, Mr Douglass fined Stefas $750 and sentenced him to a 14 month community corrections order.
