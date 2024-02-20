Car slams into tree at Otford, two men rushed to hospital

Two men have been rushed to hospital after a car slammed into a tree at Otford.
Three men aged in their 20s were travelling in a 2008 model Toyota Yaris hatchback on Lady Wakehurst Drive when it hit the tree at 6.30am on Wednesday, February 21.
The rolled during the crash and came to rest on the driver's side. There was significant front-end damage to the vehicle.
NSW Ambulance paramedics were called and assessed the men at the crash site, they then took two men to Wollongong Hospital with minor injuries.
The third man was not injured but is understood to have travelled to hospital with the others.
The cause of the crash is unknown and the road was wet at the time.
Traffic in the area was affected for some time, however the accident site has now been cleared.
