How Wollongong's triathlon coup has motivated this Mangerton teenager

Claire Spicknall appears to have an endless supply of energy.
There's a high chance that you've spotted the Mangerton talent out and about, either running or cycling in North Wollongong, or at Warilla Beach - either in or out of the water.
The 16-year-old is excelling in triathlon and surf life saving. She combined crucial elements of both sports to claim victory at the recent Wollongong Aquathon.
Spicknall has been part of the Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC for a decade, but she is still a relative newcomer to the swimming-cycling-running format. However, the teen has wasted no time making an impression, as she gears up for her second year in the Victorian Institute of Sport's national talent transfer program.
Spicknall's introduction to the VIS came via a chance meeting with the institute's head coach of triathlon talent transfer, Jarrod Evans, while competing at the National Cross Country Championships two years ago. After getting some glowing references from her coaches, and going through a rigorous application process, she was accepted into the program.
Since, the Illawarra Triathlon Club member has logged all of her training hours via the TrainingPeaks app, and undertakes regular online communications with specialists including a dietitian, sports psychologist and physiotherapist.
Spicknall - who also finished at the NSW All Schools Triathlon Championship on Wednesday - said she was "still very new" to the sport.
"I do four to five swim sessions and three running sessions a week, and I do one bike session a week - though I should do more. I also do surf life club (duties) most afternoons," she told the Mercury.
"I looked at my calendar for next month and there is a competition on every single weekend."
While it involves a lot of discipline - and juggling of life commitments - the challenge of regular triathlon training is one Spicknall enjoys.
It has also never been a better time to get involved with the sport, with triathlon enjoying a boom in the Illawarra.
As reported in the Mercury last month, Wollongong has pulled off a triple-pronged sports coup and will host the World Triathlon Championship finals in 2025.
The city will also host the 2024 World Triathlon Cup this April, while the region will be home to another World Triathlon event in 2026 - as well as AusTriathlon's marquee Australian Standard Distance Championships for Age Group, Junior Sprint and Para and Intellectual Impairment Championships.
"It's really exciting. It would be fantastic if I could go the World Juniors in my hometown, but we're still a long way from that," Spicknall said.
"The same aspects that I like in surf club are the same aspects that I like in triathlon. I really like the tedious nature of the skills, like doing transitions and bike U-turns, and I also enjoy how tactical it is.
"I didn't realise how tactical the bike leg was in particular, but there's a lot of thinking that goes into it, which I enjoy."
While Spicknall's rise in triathlon has been impressive, her progress in surf lifesaving has been equally impressive.
The Illawarra Grammar School student has competed at the Australian Surf Life Saving Championships for the past three years, and played a key role in Warilla-Barrack Point SLSC being crowned back-to-back NSW Country champions.
"Surf club is just so fun, I love the way that the waves and everything changes," Spicknall said.
"I also like the thinking aspect of it - you have to think about the rips and sand banks, and try to make it the best race that you can on that day.
"It's really challenging, but I enjoy it."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.