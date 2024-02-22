Stunning Shellharbour indigenous play space now a landscape award winner

First Shellharbour's Yirran muru play space won over the kids of the Illawarra, now its captured the hearts of landscape experts.
The Indigenous-inspired play space behind Shellharbour Civic Centre has won a silver award at the 2023 Landscape Excellence Awards.
The space, which opened in April last year, represents a physical map of the Illawarra complete with indigenous trails marked out.
Yirran muru, meaning 'many pathways' in the Dharawal language, includes an interactive language wheel where visitors can learn more about local Aboriginal culture and Dharawal language words.
Maiquilla Brown, Shellharbour counci's Aboriginal community liaison officer says play space is a credit to the local community who helped design it.
"We asked them what they'd like to see, with a focus on what Aboriginal children wanted," Ms Brown said. "There was a lot of buy-in."
The local indigenous children told the council what their dream play space would look like.
"Lots of room to run and jump and climb.
"They told us stories and drew us pictures, which have influenced the design," Ms Brown said.
Shellharbour mayor Chris Homer was equally thrilled, saying the space helps share local Aboriginal culture using the natural environment.
"A lot of thought, consultation and planning went into the design and construction of this play space, and what an amazing achievement it is," Mayor Homer said.
The Landscape Excellence Awards celebrate the very highest standards and achievement in Landscape Construction, Design and Maintenance with the award going to Simpsons Landscapes and Consulting.
The play space was recognised in the Commercial & Civil Construction $250,000 to $750,000 category, which was topped by a playground in Hurstville Grove.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.