Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Stunning Shellharbour indigenous play space now a landscape award winner

Joel Ehsman
By Joel Ehsman
February 22 2024 - 1:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ava and Abel Bennett at the opening of Yirran muru, the Aboriginal play space at the Shellharbour Civic Centre Gardens. Picture by Adam McLean
Ava and Abel Bennett at the opening of Yirran muru, the Aboriginal play space at the Shellharbour Civic Centre Gardens. Picture by Adam McLean

First Shellharbour's Yirran muru play space won over the kids of the Illawarra, now its captured the hearts of landscape experts.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joel Ehsman

Joel Ehsman

Reporter

Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury, experiencing life near the beach.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.