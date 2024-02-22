Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

How the Hearts plan to rise back up the District League ladder in 2024

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
Updated February 22 2024 - 12:07pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Unanderra fans hope to enjoy more scenes like this, pictured here after winning the 2022 District League grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr
Unanderra fans hope to enjoy more scenes like this, pictured here after winning the 2022 District League grand final at WIN Stadium. Picture by Anna Warr

It's been a rollercoaster 24-month journey for Unanderra, however, head coach John Corbacho is confident that his side will enjoy a bounce-back factor in this year's District League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Joshua Bartlett

Joshua Bartlett

Sport Journalist

A sporting fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's chief football reporter.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.