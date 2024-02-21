Schleibs' stunning swipe at Alex Volkanovski ahead Sam Goodman bout

Mark Schliebs has declared war on Wollongong ahead of his upcoming bout with Sam Goodman after taking a stunning swipe at Illawarra icon Alex Volkanovski.
Volkanovski was dramatically dethroned as UFC featherweight champion by a right hand from Ilia Topuria in their title bout last Sunday.
It was a crushing defeat, but Volkanovski remains the consensus featherweight GOAT and one of the country's most beloved athletes in any sport.
It's not a sentiment Schleibs shares, the Victorian saying Volkanovski got "iced in two rounds" by Topuria, and vowing to make quicker work of Goodman in their March 13 showdown at the WEC.
"There's another athlete from Wollongong who unfortunately got iced in two rounds...come March 13 Sam's going to get got in one," Schleibs said.
"Look Alex got dropped, he got stopped. I'm not a big MMA fan, but I know he's got a big following and is well loved and is a great UFC fighter, but he did get iced in two rounds.
"In one round, I'm getting Sam Goodman out of there. He's going to end up on a stretcher.
"It's definitely one of those things. Me versus Wollongong it seems to be. Don't be surprised when your boy's flat on his back.
"You heard it here first, lights, camera, Magic."
With 'Volk' boasting demigod status in Wollongong Schliebs' gibe is sure to raise the ire of the Illawarra faithful ahead of a showdown with one of its other favourite sons in Goodman.
It will make for an interesting ring walk when the Victorian finally steps through the ropes at the WEC, the 13-2 slugger may even want to wear a rain coat.
It comes after the typically understated Goodman landed the first blow on his cocky opponent at the launch of the event two weeks ago, the slap setting off a spiteful build-up to their Wollongong fight.
The card at the Sandpit will also feature world-rated middleweight Issac Hardman taking on tough Venezuelan Endry Saavedra, and former NRL bad boys Joey Leilua and Curtis Scott vowing to throw only knockout blows.
