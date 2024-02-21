A masterpiece in modern luxury

5 beds | 5 baths | 6 cars
Discover unparalleled luxury and innovation with this architectural masterpiece.
Tucked away in a quiet cul-de-sac, this extraordinary residence offers a lifestyle beyond imagination. Natural light filters in through vast voids, courtyards and carefully positioned windows, making the home solar passive and energy-efficient.
With state-of-the-art amenities and unrivalled opulence, this extraordinary residence is built on an expansive 962m2.
Find sanctuary in the main bedroom with a spacious walk-in robe, dressing area, and a luxurious ensuite with a stone bath, remote-controlled twin shower and handmade Spanish feature tiles.
The multimedia room is meticulously crafted to provide the ultimate audio and visual escape, allowing you to enjoy your favourite content in high definition and surround sound.
The amazing kitchen has breathtaking views of the sparkling swimming pool. There are expansive 80mm stone benchtops and top-of-the-line Miele appliances. This kitchen is designed for those who appreciate precision and performance. There is also a spacious butler's pantry that goes beyond the ordinary. Complete with a wine cellar, including wine fridges.
Step into a 25-meter Lautner edge lap pool with an automated pool cover, saltwater system, solar heating, and a control system for an unrivalled swimming experience.
The outdoor entertaining area is a seamless extension of luxury living. An integrated outdoor kitchen equipped with premium appliances and sleek finishes invites culinary enthusiasts to create gourmet delights.
From custom-built closets to discreet storage nooks, every inch of this residence is designed for a clutter-free lifestyle.
The six-car garage is a haven for automotive aficionados and is a stylish environment for your prized vehicles.
This home has a large dedicated office space. However, if you need an additional bedroom, a full bathroom and living area are right outside the door, making this space ideal for hosting guests.
Selling agent Monique Field said this high-end home is in a level of its own with its design, construction and efficiency.
"17 Lakelands borders the Killalea National Park, which is the Farm Beach, awarded last week as the second-best beach in NSW. Shell Cove is a very sought-after suburb now with the completed marina, entertainment precinct, and local community feel," she said.
"Being only minutes walk to the Shellharbour township and beach offers families an incredible lifestyle. It would suit a growing family, a business owner who requires lots of storage, someone who is a car enthusiast as six-car garages are rare, and anyone wanting to feel they are living in a resort all year round."
