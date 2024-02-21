Cringila bolster their stocks on eve of 2024 Illawarra Premier League

A week out from their season opener, Cringila hope that they've found their lucky charm after snaring Tyler Fuller for this year's Premier League.
The Lions announced on Wednesday night that they had signed the experienced defender for their 2024 campaign.
Fuller has proven an asset for teams in the Illawarra, winning two league championships in his last three IPL seasons.
The former Woonona skipper guided the Sharks to their breakthrough championship victory in 2020, before COVID cut the following season short.
After spending a season with the Camden Tigers in 2022, Fuller returned to the South Coast last year, playing a role in the White Eagles being crowned champions.
Fuller was one of three new recruits unveiled by the Lions on Wednesday night, alongside Riki Koyanagi and Shin Watanabe. The club hopes that the trio will add that extra level of quality as they aim to build on finishing second in last year's championship race.
'Crini' kicks off their 2024 campaign against Port Kembla at Crehan Park on Friday, March 1.
"Tyler is no stranger. His leadership and experience will play a key part in our team this season," Cringila wrote on social media.
"Riki joins the Lions having played in Japan last year. He is an attacking midfielder that will add another dimension to our attack this year.
"Shin is a versatile player who can cover a number of positions across the pitch. Having played in Spain last year, Shin will be a valuable member of the club this season."
