Two Little Dojo Port Kembla students heading to Japan for a trip to remember

Little Dojo. Big Spirit. That's the mantra Port Kembla Little Dojo students Maicyn Todev and Josh Rowles will be embracing on the Japan leg of the international martial arts championships.
Both Todev and Rowles train out of Little Dojo, home to a tribe of approximately 70 students with ages ranging from three all the way to 70.
In only their third year of teaching, Little Dojo has grown rapidly under the guidance of four sensei (teachers), who train their students in traditional martial arts training for karate, Muay Thai and self defence.
Owner and principal of Little Dojo Cat Mazzini said that both Todev and Rowles were very much deserving of their spot in the Australian Martial Arts Championships national squad.
"We had five students qualify for the Australian titles," she said.
"So they got all the way through the regionals and then to the state titles and from the state titles, from five competitors, we had two qualify for the Australian squad and they're off to Japan in June.
"It's so exciting and so wonderful to see the rest of our school and the rest of the students be really excited for them and proud. For us sensei, it's unbelievably humbling that our students have got to this point so quickly as well.
"Josh and Maicyn are both really dedicated students and they both volunteer with the younger classes and we take that relationship building very seriously.
"To us the physical training is just one component. We train mind, body and spirit and that's our phrase, Little Dojo, Big Spirit."
Little Dojo in Port Kembla has come in leaps and bounds in such a short space of time. Established in 2022, the school has grown year-on-year.
"We hoped it would be popular when we opened but with the climate at the time, creating this vision through COVID lockdowns, to say that we were very confident and optimistic would not be true," Mazzini said.
"It was a weird time, but we really had faith in our belief in martial arts as a way to bring out the best in absolutely everybody, regardless of age or physical ability.
"Our classes are increasing in size every term, but I'd love more local people to come and check it out and try martial arts.
"There was one moment last year in the afternoon where there usually is not much happening in Port Kembla but this afternoon Little Dojo cause a complete shutdown of Wentworth Street traffic.
"There were so many parents and so many kids in their white karate uniforms. My husband Stephen and I just stood back and thought 'wow, we're really doing something'.
If you would like to sign up to classes at Little Dojo, you can email littledojo.martialarts@gmail.com to find out more or click here.
