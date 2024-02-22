Where will West Dapto residents work, rest and play?

Before the 50,000 residents of West Dapto move in, plans are afoot for where they will shop, rest and play.
Wollongong City Council has set aside areas for three town centres and five village centres in the growing area - which is tipped to grow to 19,500 homes over the coming decades.
The move is aimed to ensure that the social infrastructure is there before the expected 56,000-plus people move in.
Overall, there will be three larger town centres, known as Bong Bong, Darkes and Marshall Mount, and five smaller village centres - referred to as Wongawilli, Jersey Farm, Fowlers, Huntley and Avondale.
The master plans for the Marshall Mount town centre and Fowlers village have been placed on public exhibition, following a council decision in December that wanted to avoid an "ad hoc" approach to the area.
"Developing a master plan for these new town centres and village centres is a chance to think strategically about planning and decide before the shovels come out, where houses, shops, roads, footpaths, community spaces, bus routes, and everything else that makes a community feel like a community, should go," Wollongong Lord Mayor Gordon Bradbery said.
The draft plans for the Marshall Mount town centre show "pedestrian friendly" retail areas on several streets, with basement parking provided, as well as two to four storey residential apartment also in the mix.
It will also feature open areas for public access, and a "western promenade" on the edge of the town centre.
"The western promenade runs along the western edge of the town centre, providing a place to appreciate the scenic landscape character of the Illawarra escarpment and providing pedestrian and cycleway connection to the proposed recreational open space to the southwest of the town centre," the urban design report stated.
The Fowlers village centre will be more "compact", with a corner retail space that will include a supermarket and private childcare centre.
A block of open public space will also form part of the village centre.
"The proposed local open space to the south of the village centre leverages the high elevation within the locality with the opportunity to create view connections to the scenic Illawarra escarpment including Mount Kembla and Mount Keira," the urban design report stated.
Cr Bradbery said the plans are on public exhibition to gain feedback and ensure they are developed in a way that doesn't affect the existing retail area in Dapto.
"Right now, we're seeking community feedback on the Future West Dapto Centres Master Plans," he said.
"This is a chance for community members to share their ideas on how they would like these centres to work on their own, in with the existing neighbouring centres, and in a way that doesn't compete with the existing Dapto regional centre."
The draft master plans for Marshall Mount Town Centre and Fowlers Village are on public exhibition until March 4.
