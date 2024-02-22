Car slams into Dapto home, police search for occupants of the house

A car has slammed into the front of a Dapto home, but the driver has walked away uninjured.
A man aged in his 40s was driving the car when it lost control, travelled through a garden and crashed into a home on Compton Street.
The car came to rest under the carport of the house and left a brick wall and awning over the carport with significant damage.
Paramedics, police and firefighters were called to the street at 11.30am on Thursday, February 22.
"A car's gone into the awning at the front of the house," Fire and Rescue NSW Dapto Station Officer Brent Smith said.
Nobody was at home at the time of the crash.
A NSW Ambulance said while the ambulance was called to the scene nobody required treatment or hospitalisation.
Police declined to comment on whether the car was on the street when it lost control, or if it belonged to someone who lived at that house.
Investigations are continuing.
