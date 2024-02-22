Blue Haven union won't fund Kiama councillor's court bid

An official from the union opposing the sale of Blue Haven has kicked in to help fund a councillor's court case against Kiama council.
Cr Karen Renkema-Lang this week announced she was taking the council to court over its decision to censure her following a radio interview.
Cr Renkema-Lang was censured for "improper or unethical behaviour" over the interview on the Blue Haven land reclassification in which she said information supplied by council staff was "in some cases, incomplete or ambiguous, or even misleading".
She has launched a crowdfunding campaign seeking $50,000 - as of noon on Thursday $1520 had been pledged.
While most of the donors had chosen to remain anonymous, United Services Union official Stuart Geddes was listed by name as donating $25 to the cause.
Mr Geddes said it was a personal donation, though the USU - which represents Blue Haven workers - have been vocal opponents of the planned sale of the aged care facility.
Rudi Oppitz from the USU said the union itself would be making no donations to fund the court case, however, he said it wasn't surprising that the matter was heading to the Supreme Court.
"I think the action that's been taken is definitely action that should be taken," Mr Oppitz said.
"It was inappropriate in our view what actually occurred and the right place now is to test whether the code of conduct was used in the manner in which it was designed to be used.
"When you really look at the matter that's at hand, this all surrounds the issues that we've been raising for a long, long time, and that is the lack of transparency with this council about the manner in which they're dealing with the Blue Haven sale."
On the crowdfunding page, Cr Renkema-Lang said the court case was a matter of freedom of speech.
"This is not just about one individual's case; it's about defending the fundamental right to free speech, and ensuring due process in the way code of conduct complaints are handled," she stated.
However, Cr Renkema-Lang was one of the councillors who voted to censure Cr Mark Croxford in July last year.
Also, a link to the radio interview in question is included on her crowdfunding page, meaning people are free to hear her comments.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.