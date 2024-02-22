Bulli Pass truck crash victim remembered as a family man who loved to tell a joke

The man killed in a horror truck crash on Bulli Pass has been remembered as a much-loved brother, uncle and man who loved to tell a joke.
Mikaio Isaako's violent death during a horror truck crash at the bottom of Bulli Pass on February 16 was a stark contrast to the man his family remember.
Mikaio, known to many as Michael, was working when he died. Moments before his death the 43-year-old had been sitting beside his younger brother, Robert Isaako, 40, while their 39-year-old colleague drove a removalist truck down the steep road.
Moments later the brothers were thrown out the windscreen when the truck slammed into a BMW 4WD and hit a concrete barrier.
The truck had one of its sides completely sheared off, with furniture and debris spilling out onto Lawrence Hargrave Drive and a separate road under the overpass.
Michael died when he was thrown onto the road below, his brother Robert is fighting for life in Liverpool Hospital. The truck driver is stable in Westmead Hospital, and a 40-year-old Canberra woman in the BMW is critical but stable in Royal North Shore Hospital.
Michael's sister, Dora Masi, led the heartbreaking tributes.
"We as a family are devastated," she wrote on Facebook. "To our dear Michael, we can't believe you're gone. We miss and love you rest in peace until that glorious day."
Michael grew up in Porirua which is near Wellington in New Zealand's North Island. He went to Natone Park School with some of his classmates remembering their time together.
"We were close back in Natone Park School days in Porirua!!! RIL [rest in love] brother Michael, till we meet again," Guy Ruru wrote on Facebook.
Agnes Teaku Petaia posted: "Love you Michael, so many laughs growing up with all your jokes".
Many people commented on Ms Masi's post with their sympathies to her and Michael's family.
"He's my favorite cousin love you my brother, till we meet again. I can't process anything, I'm broken into pieces," Tenise Junior Atoni posted.
Lupe A Alofa wrote "cuz, gone too soon".
"Disheartening to find out of your passing. May God embrace you all the Isaako crew with his comfort and love during this difficult time, will miss you and catching up with my brothers and your mocks and banter, love you. RIL," the post read.
Amber Saunders said her heart hurts.
"I miss the bro Michael we spent many fun and memorable times together. Sending you all so much love and comfort my prayers are with you all. I can't believe it," she posted.
Ariihzmyracle Angell said she is shattered. "You will always and forever be with us my brother we love you Mikey".
Utah Pere posted "rest Up Mikey, we'll take it from here ... see you at the top of the stairs".
Crash data shows more than a dozen serious crashes occurred from 2018 to 2022 on the notorious road, with a cluster of collisions at the hairpin bend and at the intersection with Lawrence Hargrave Drive.
Speculation about the cause of the crash and the condition of Bulli Pass may be occurring on social media, but the police investigation is in its infancy.
The Mercury understands charges may be brought against the driver, but police are yet to speak to him.
As the police investigation continues, Ms Masi (Mikaio's sister) pleaded with friends and family to be patient.
"We are still awaiting the ongoing police and coroner's investigation," she asked.
