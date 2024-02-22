Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

It's no prank, Wollongong man overwhelmed at $1 million Lotto win

By Newsroom
Updated February 22 2024 - 3:19pm, first published 2:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Wollongong man is Lotto's latest millionaire. Picture supplied
A Wollongong man is Lotto's latest millionaire. Picture supplied

A Wollongong man thought he was being pranked when told he'd won $1 million in Wednesday's lotto draw.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.