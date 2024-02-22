It's no prank, Wollongong man overwhelmed at $1 million Lotto win

A Wollongong man thought he was being pranked when told he'd won $1 million in Wednesday's lotto draw.
"Oh my God! Oh, you're joking!" he said on hearing the news.
"It's not a bogus call, is it? I couldn't handle that."
His was one of two winning entries in the Monday & Wednesday Lotto draw 4368.
"I know everyone says it, but this is life-changing," he told Lotto officials.
He's keen to take a tropical holiday in Fiji and pay off his mortgage.
"I'll be able to get rid of my mortgage and go on a holiday - all the things you dream of!
"I had no idea that I'd won $1 million - wow!"
His winning entry wasn't just a first for him but also a historic moment for the new owner of Aussie Pharmacy at Corrimal, Patrick Saklawy.
"It was pure excitement, especially as we have only been trading as a lottery outlet since February 5," Mr Saklawy said
"This is definitely going to help grow our small business," he said.
"Many phone calls have already been made between staff members. I think the boss should shout us a lunch out!
"It goes to show that a division one lottery win can happen anywhere, even at a small pharmacy in Corrimal."
He wished the winner well, adding he hoped the man would continue to support his business.
The latest Lotto millionaire in the Illawarra follows on from a rich vein of success in 2023.
Statistics from 2023 say there's one suburb in NSW and the ACT which sells more division one winning entries than anywhere else - and it's Dapto.
The 2530 postcode has sold four winning tickets in the 11 months to the end of November 2023.
In Australia, Gambling Help Online is available on 1800 858 858. The National Debt Helpline is at 1800 007 007.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.