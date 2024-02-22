Working hand in hand to support locals Advertising Feature

Wests Illawarra continues to focus on their strong ties with the local community. Picture Supplied

Clubs have long been known for supporting their local communities and Wests Illawarra continues that strong tradition. The popular organisation recently launched Community Strong, an important initiative that provides unwavering support to Illawarra-based charities, community groups, sporting clubs, and the local community

It is proving to be a fantastic initiative and Wests Illawarra CEO Danny Munk said Wests Illawarra believed that the strength of a community was measured by how they support one another. "Through our commitment to social responsibility, we have formed meaningful partnerships with exceptional charitable organisations, provided unwavering support to local sporting teams, and built a thriving community of loyal Members," he said.



Mr Munk said it was not only community members benefitting from the club's generosity, but local businesses and Wests Illawarra employees themselves are able to take advantage of opportunities the club has to offer."Wests Illawarra has created careers for our exceptional employees who really are the heart and soul of Wests Illawarra." he said. "We have also chosen to purchase products and services from hundreds of local businesses."

As part of the initial Community Strong launch, Mr Munk was joined by Member for Wollongong, Paul Scully MP to unveil a specially-artworked feature wall.The Community Strong wall is comprised of multiple hexagons of different sizes that are designed to represent a beehive, something Mr Munk said represented how Wests Illawarra work within their community.



"Bees are notorious for their teamwork, and they know that their job is crucial to the bigger picture," he said. "This is what Wests Illawarra's Community Strong is all about, it's a celebration the way different elements of the Illawarra community come together for the greater good, powered by the support Wests Illawarra provides in a variety of ways."

The financial and goodwill support provided by Wests Illawarra cannot be understated. In the 2023/23 financial year alone they provided $441,698 in grants to sporting and social group club grants, and $253,680 to community partner club grants, showing their continued investment in local community groups that rely heavily on support.



Goods and services were purchased from 436 Illawarra-based businesses, and a sustainable workforce, boasting 98 per cent of employees from the local Illawarra region benefitted from over $200,000 worth of training and development focused on creating real career opportunities.

Being a member of Wests Illawarra allows you to not only support their amazing community initiatives, but also take advantage of everything the club has to offer including events and entertainment, kids playgrounds, dining options, trivia and raffles, and special member rewards programs.