Figtree housing proposal asks council to overlook nine planning breaches

With nine separate planning breaches, a proposed Figtree subdivision may well be sent back to the drawing board.
The development application lodged with Wollongong City Council is for a four-lot subdivision on vacant land off Arter Avenue.
Two of the lots will have dual occupancy residencies built on them, while five multi-storey dwellings are proposed for lot three and six two-storey buildings on lot two.
The Wollongong Development Control Plan (WDCP) sets restrictions on what developers can build. It is not unusual for a development to fail to comply with one of those restrictions, at which point they lodge a variation request asking the council to overlook that breach.
Usually a building will have one or two breaches, but the Arter Avenue application comes with requests that council planning officers overlook no fewer than nine planning breaches.
One of these is a breach of the two-storey restriction in the property's zoning - three of the buildings are three storeys high.
In the variation request, it is stated the project is built on a slope and is only three storeys where the top storey footprint overlaps with the ground floor garage.
Also, it notes the total building height is less than the nine metres maximum in the zoning.
The WDCP also states that a building within eight metres of the rear setback can only be one storey - the lot one properties do not comply with this rule.
"Lot one is a sloping site and the dual occupancy has been designed with each dwelling having a garage, entry, bedroom and en suite excavated into the site, with the main living level and bedroom accommodation above," the variation request stated.
"The result is a building which presents as two-storeys in height when viewed from Arter Avenue, but which is single storey in height at its rear."
Variation requests have also been lodged over the front setbacks, the size of retaining walls, minimum lot width, driveways and private open space.
The statement of environmental effects stated that the council should approve the application.
"No unreasonable environmental or amenity impacts will be caused by the development proposal," the statement of environmental effects said.
"The proposed development has been specifically planned and designed to ensure that any potential impacts will be minimised and kept within tolerances normally accepted in a residential context."
A traffic study claimed the development would generate 12 trips ion the morning peak and 13 in the evening.
The development application is on public exhibition until February 28.
