Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra Mercury's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News

Has Illawarra palliative care been cut? Health minister in war of words

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
February 29 2024 - 4:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ryan Park outside Bulli Hospital, where palliative care services were moved last year. File picture
Ryan Park outside Bulli Hospital, where palliative care services were moved last year. File picture

Health Minister Ryan Park has shaken off suggestions by the NSW opposition that his government cut the Illawarra's palliative care budget by over 36 per cent.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.