Has Illawarra palliative care been cut? Health minister in war of words

Health Minister Ryan Park has shaken off suggestions by the NSW opposition that his government cut the Illawarra's palliative care budget by over 36 per cent.
In a fiery budget estimates hearing last week, Mr Park was peppered with questions about the budget for end-of-life care, including questions on how many nurses were working in palliative care in his local area.
The questioning came after Premier Chirs Minns last year acknowledged in budget estimates that money intended for palliative care had been redirected to boost the broader nursing workforce.
Documents tabled by the opposition show the previous government committed $743 million to improve end of life care from 2022-23 and 2026-27.
Then in September last year, after Labor had been elected, a memo informed hospitals that the new government would deliver $401 million to its "world class end of life care commitments".
Mr Park said in the budget estimates hearing last week that this change - of just under $250 million - was a "re-profiling" of funding.
He was asked whether 15 full-time palliative care nursing staff, which Coalition MP Bronnie Taylor said were "originally requested [by the local health district] when all of the money was on the table in the previous Government's budget" had been hired.
Ms Taylor - previously the minister for mental health and regional health - also asked Mr Park "Are you going to reverse the cuts that you have made to palliative care?" and him about end-of-life care funding in his local area.
"Your own LHD, Illawarra Shoalhaven, has had its palliative care funding cut by $9.2 million," she said.
"That's over 36 per cent, and given that the LHD that you live in, that is part of your community, saw 38 per cent of dying patients not able to receive any end-of-life care, will you today change your mind about your cuts to palliative care?"
Throughout the hearing the opposition continued to "redirect" Mr Park's answers, leaving him little time to respond to their claims.
However he did say that there were 9.8 full time positions that had been recruited in the Illawarra's health district.
The health district has since said it has recruited for 9.47 new roles in palliative care in 2022-23.
A spokesperson also said the ""recruitment of palliative care staff is ongoing, with the district aiming to recruit to an additional 6.52 FTE positions over the 2023-24 and 2024-25 financial years".
Mr Park also told the hearing Labor had increased palliative care funding, and said the new government was under no obligation to fulfil commitments made by the Coalition when it was not reelected in March last year.
"What I can guarantee you is that the palliative care budget will be increasing by around 6.8 per cent," he said.
"It's higher this year than last year and it will go to another eight per cent. It is at a record at $1.7 billion.
"Yes, your government predicted a level of growth. That's fine. To be fair, you didn't implement that budget."
Despite the concerns raised by opposition MPs, a spokesperson from the Illawarra Shoalhaven District said the region was able to "ensure people of all ages and backgrounds can be cared for and die where they wish, whether that be at home, in a community setting or an inpatient unit".
They said the district's 2023-24 budget included "an increase in funding for end-of-life and palliative care services compared to last financial year, which will ensure we continue to offer and enhance compassionate care and support for our community".
This included $2.15 million funding under the World Class End of Life Care initiative, an increase of 37.8 per cent on the previous year, the spokesperson said.
"This funding will increase again in 2024-25 to $2.5 million and be available annually with further enhancements for palliative care from 2025-26," the spokesperson said..
"The District works within its annual budget allocation to employee a large number of palliative care nurses and other clinicians across a range of hospital-based and community settings."
