Shipwreck mystery solved after deep discovery off Port Kembla

A 120 year old mystery has been solved after a discovery in the murky depths 27 kilometres off Port Kembla.
The shipwreck of the SS Nemesis has been found, 120 years after the coal ship sank in what was described as a "hurricane" as it steamed from Newcastle to Melbourne.
The ship was last seen by the SS Marloo off Wollongong at 2pm on Saturday, July 9 1904.
In the days following the storm, up to six bodies washed up ashore at Cronulla, as well as wreckage from the ship, however the vessel and its 32 crew were never found, despite extensive searches at the time.
While conducting seabed surveys to find shipping containers that had washed overseas in 2022, technicians from marine services business Subsea spotted what looked very much like a ship on the ocean floor, managing director Ed Korber said.
"One of our operators was watching the data come through and called me up at one o'clock in the morning saying, 'Hey, I think I've got something quite interesting.'"
Strong currents and depths of 164 metres limited further investigations, but marine archaeologists believed this could be the "holy grail" of shipwrecks, the SS Nemesis.
But it wouldn't be until scientists aboard the CSIRO's RV Investigator were in the area and could conduct an additional survey that researchers could confirm that this was indeed the SS Nemesis's final resting place.
Distinctive features of the hull, as well as the deck and machinery onboard matched drawings and descriptions of the vessel at the time of its sinking.
As archaeologists from NSW Heritage conduct further surveys of the shipwreck, the NSW government is now calling for anyone with knowledge of the descendants of those who perished aboard the SS Nemesis to come forward.
NSW environment minister Penny Sharpe said this was about filling in the missing pieces of the family puzzle for the loved ones of the crew of the ship.
"There are at least 32 families out there who lost someone via the wreck of the Nemesis, and they haven't known what's happened to them, where they've come to rest."
The six bodies that washed ashore were buried at Woronora Cemetery in Sutherland, some in an unmarked grave due to the state of the bodies when they were found.
"We want to properly recognise their loss, but also be able to close the circle for families that never knew what happened," Ms Sharpe said.
At 164 metres below sea level and in the middle of the East Australian Current, Mr Korber said it would be impossible for recreational divers to explore the wreck, however fish and other marine species were already calling the site home.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.