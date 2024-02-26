Illawarra soccer player struck partner, caused bloody lip

A magistrate rejected a defence barrister's "bold submission" to not record a conviction against an Illawarra soccer player and tiler who struck his then partner in the mouth, causing her lip to bleed.
Valon Rizvani, 36, entered a guilty plea at Wollongong Local Court on February 15 to assault occasioning actual bodily harm, stemming from when he hit his partner before pushing her into a wall in 2019.
One count of intentionally choking a person without consent was withdrawn.
Tendered court documents state the victim attended Wollongong police station in September 2023 to report that Rizvani had bombarded her with calls and texts during their separation.
The woman also told police that Rizvani previously assaulted her in August 2019, after she confronted him when she found out he was doing cocaine during their marriage.
Rizvani reacted by grabbing the victim's phone and smashing it on the ground. He then pushed the woman into the kitchen where he hit her in the mouth, causing her immediate pain, swelling, and bleeding.
He then grabbed the woman and pushed her into a wall, causing red marks and scratches to her back. She fell to the floor and cried, while Rizvani drove away from the property.
Rizvani was arrested after he attended the police station in September 2023, with the woman providing officers with time stamped pictures of her injuries.
Defence barrister Zaid Khan asked the magistrate to not record a conviction in the matter, acknowledging it was a "bold submission".
He argued Rizvani's violence was an "uncharacteristic outburst" and pointed to his prior clean record, remorse, positive character references, low risk of reoffending, and involvement in Illawarra soccer.
However, Magistrate Les Mabbutt said a conviction was necessary.
"Many, many domestic violence offenders can do that - present themselves immaculately in the community," he said, adding the victim's injuries were "not minor".
"I can't come to the view that anything other than a conviction is appropriate."
Rizvani received a two-year community corrections order, with supervision. An appeal against the sentence has since been lodged and will be heard next month.
