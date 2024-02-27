'Such a huge expense': Bulk-billing GPs disappear in the Illawarra

Patients in the central and northern Illawara have access to three fewer bulk billing clinics than they did a year ago, despite government efforts to improve access to primary care.
New data showing how GPs stack up in each electorate has revealed that the bulk-billing rate in both Cunningham and Whitlam has plummeted.
In a survey of more than 6000 GP clinics in Australia, online healthcare directory Cleanbill has looked at the out-of-pocket costs, how hard it is to see a doctor and the bulk billing rate of clinics in each federal electorate.
In Cunningham, which goes from Helensburgh to Warrawong, only two of the 47 GP clinics offered fully subsidised visits according to the report, with the bulk-billing rate at 5.6 per cent, down from 9.1 percent a year earlier.
This is among the worst rates in NSW.
The Illawarra electorate where the rate dropped the most between 2022-23 and 2023-24 was Whitlam, which covers from the central Illawarra to the Southern Highlands.
There are now only six GP clinics which bulk bill all patients in this area, with a bulk billing rate of 16.7, compared to 25.8 per cent in 2022-23.
For 55-year-old Lanie Jones, who works full time and gets no concession but has complex medical needs, the lack of bulk billing doctors is adding to already hard cost-of-living pressures.
"I am lucky and my doctor will bulk bill every second or third time to help me, but when you have to go to the doctor so frequently it's such a huge expense," the aged care worker said.
"I know myself and a lot of people I know and clients will skip the appointment until it's critical because of the cost is so high, or go to hospital also because you can use Medicare."
Southernmost Illawarra electorate Gilmore, which includes Kiama and the Shoalhaven, was one of the few electorates to see an increase in bulk billing clinics, with five more offering bulk-billed appointments to all patients than there were a year ago.
The bulk-billing rate has jumped from 10.9 per cent to 21.3 per cent of available GPs.
The data also shows out-of-pocket costs to see a doctor have improved marginally (by 63 cents) in Cunningham, and in more good news, there are three extra clinics where GPs have open books.
Like in Cunningham, average out-of-pocket costs in Whitlam are slightly cheaper than a year ago (by $1.75) and four out of five GPs now have open books compared to just over two-thirds a year ago.
The Cleanbill statistics look at the percentage of clinics that will bulk bill a non-concession adult for a standard consultation.
So, the bulk-billing rate shows the percentage of clinics in each local area that can take on a new patient and will bulk bill them when they do.
The government's data shows different information, indicating how many individual GP services are bulk-billed.
It takes into account appointments for children, pensioners and concession cardholders, who make up the majority of GP visits.
That's why, earlier this month, the Illawarra federal MPs highlighted that there had been an increase of 4.5% in bulk-billing rates at local GPs since government tripled the bulk-billing incentive last November.
In October, before the incentive was tripled, 72.4 % of all GP visits were bulk-billed across the region and by December that figure increased to 76.9% in Cunningham and Whitlam.
Whitlam MP Stephen Jones and Cunningham MP Alison Byrnes said this meant an estimated 12,700 additional trips to the GP were bulk-billed in the Illawarra and Southern Highlands in November and December.
"People in the Illawarra have saved $480,000 in gap fees in November and December because of the Albanese Government's investment in Medicare," Ms Byrnes said.
The Medicare incentive means Illawarra GPs get roughly $14 extra as an incentive when they bulk-bill children and other concession card holders.
