'Such a huge expense': Bulk-billing GPs disappear in the Illawarra

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated February 27 2024 - 3:58pm, first published 3:52pm
File picture of medical billing forms.
File picture of medical billing forms.

Patients in the central and northern Illawara have access to three fewer bulk billing clinics than they did a year ago, despite government efforts to improve access to primary care.

