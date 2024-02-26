Unlike Towradgi Hump, the Bulli Dip has locals angry

Towradgi has the famous Hump, while Bulli has the infamous Dip.
In Towradgi, some motorists like speeding over the bridge across the rail line - known as the Hump - as a little thrill ride.
But the Bulli Dip - at the entrance to the Woolworths car park - gives no motorists any joy.
Even though it's not really part of the Transport for NSW focus on the Bulli Bypass, there's been plenty of feedback about that dreaded Dip at the Princes Highway-Organs Road intersection.
The call for public feedback includes a map where people can place a pin to mark an area of concern.
A number of residents have placed a pin at this intersection, where drivers coming in or out of the Woolworths car park have to slow down to navigate a large dip in the road as they enter or leave the highway.
"Fix the dip coming out of this intersection," wrote Cad. "It's so annoying and slows down cars."
"Get rid of the bump on both sides of the road here," said another local, "pulling out of Woolies and the petrol station. Massively slows traffic."
Others went further than the dip and questioned why there was a set of traffic lights to enter Woolworths, when there was a separate entrance just south off Molloy Street.
SamG felt the traffic lights would be better located elsewhere.
"Why does Woolies get its own set of traffic lights (with no right turn northbound making them useless) when traffic lights are urgently needed at King Street in Thirroul for a dangerous junction which serves many more shops and businesses?" they asked.
"Nothing to do with the power of duopolies, I guess."
David also felt the traffic lights needed to go and Woolies shoppers instead use the Molloy Street entrance.
"Why does one shop get to slow all traffic on the Princes Highway?" he asked. "They have another entrance."
Matt felt a roundabout was needed rather than lights - or a dedicated southbound right-turn into Organs Road.
"Currently this is a choke point as there is often someone waiting to turn right here, forcing everyone else into a single lane," he wrote.
Public feedback on the Bulli bypass is open until March 11.
