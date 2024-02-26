Just add water: Shellharbour grows its own gardens and parks trainees

The career pathways program at Shellharbour City Council could almost have been built specifically for Caleb McGee.
The Cadet, Apprentice and Traineeship (CAT) allows trainees to participate in the workforce and earn an income while finishing tertiary studies.
For 20-year-old Oak Flats resident Mr McGee, one of eight new trainees at council, the program was a way for him to turn gardening with his mum into a career.
"I was fresh out of high school, I didn't really have anything on my mind," Caleb said.
"I saw this pop-up and I love gardening, love gardening with my mum, my whole life, I just thought I'd go for it and I got it."
Through the program Caleb has been working with the council's park, nursery arborist and bush regeneration departments.
"You just hop in the ute, set it up and go out and do all your mowing, snipping and edging, or you'll go makeover gardens."
The program trains apprentices in how to use all the different tools they use while also paying for licenses and tickets they require.
Caleb describes it all as "training to help me further on in life".
"I'll be able to be a fully qualified gardener once I finish my apprenticeship."
The program has allowed mature-age trainee Rachel Stephan to pursue a career as an arborist after the pandemic forced her to close her art studio in Port Macquarie.
She considered the career when she first left school but said the gender barrier dissuaded her from pushing on.
"I was struggling to do TAFE and passing the units of assessment without actually being on the job, and I was hunting high and low for a start - and being a female that can be quite difficult in the tree industry," Ms Stephan said.
"I was fortunate enough that when the council put the call out and I went to the interview they gave me the job.
"Without it I don't know if I'd be passing my units."
Shellharbour City Council CEO Mike Archer says the new positions will help younger people get jobs while also safeguarding the council from an ageing workforce.
"What we are trying to do is bring in some younger people so we can get them the opportunity to learn some skills etc," Mr Archer said.
"We need to have a batch of new people coming through who can learn the ropes and learn those skills from our older workforce and hopefully pass on their skills and knowledge.
"There's always going to be a role for people in these types of fields, always going to be a demand from ratepayers in our community to have good-looking parks, streetscapes etc."
Mr Archer started as a trainee in local government before moving up through the ranks to his current position.
"The same thing can happen to these people they can work their way up through the tree and get to really great positions like a lot of my staff through the years."
The council have identified 42 other jobs that could benefit from being in the program on with an additional 5 CAT positions to be filled in January 2025.
Shellharbour City Council Mayor Chris Homer is proud of the work the council is undertaking to upskill workers whether they stay in the council workforce or leave for other ventures.
"It's a bit of an issue to have a skilled workforce, people talk about it all the time and local government pulling their weight to provide numbers for Australia's skilled workforce is something to be proud of."
"One of my election promises was to make sure people see value for dollar in a tangible way when they are going around the city, parks and gardens are a big part of that, everyone wants to see things mowed and looking beautiful."
Shellharbour City Council recently received a landscaping award for its Yirran muru play space.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.