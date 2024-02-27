Illawarra kids could be in for a big flu season in 2024, expert warns

A Wollongong microbiologist has warned that we could be in for a big flu season in 2024 if last year's pattern of high infection rates and low vaccinations continues.
Associate Professor Caitlin Keighley, who spends her days analysing infection data at a pathology lab in Wollongong, said she was worried the region was facing a perfect storm for the upcoming flu season which generally runs from May to October.
National data from PCR testing showed there been an 18 per cent increase in laboratory-confirmed influenza cases in babies and young children (six months to five years) in 2023, compared to the previous year.
In 2022, there were 29,238 confirmed cases of flu in this age group, and this increased to 34,461 cases in 2023.
Despite kids being eligible for free vaccines, the number getting them has declined post COVID-19.
In 2023, 28 per cent of eligible children received the influenza vaccine, while in 2020, 46 per cent of children under five received the flu vaccine.
Prof Keighley said this left children who had no previous exposure to influenza particularly at risk.
"Vaccination is cumulative and not having had the vaccine last year will compound and mean that there's a much more vulnerable population," she said.
"The reason it's even more important for the, for the young age group is because some of them will never have encountered influenza before, so they might have a complete absence of baseline antibody and immune response"
An ambassador for Pathology Awareness Australia Prof Keighley said the flu could be dangerous for children in any influenza season.
"Most years there is a child that dies of influenza, and that is preventable, she said.
"If this pattern of increased infections and lower vaccination rates happens again this year, then we could be in for a really big 2024 flu year, and a really big flu year means a lot more hospital admissions, a lot more ICU admissions, and subsequently, a lot more deaths, and the bottom line is, it is preventable."
"Young children are also at increased risk of bacterial super infection following influenza, such as pneumococcal disease and group A streptococcus, making the risks even greater."
President of the Royal Australia College of General Practitioners Dr Nicole Higgins said vaccination was the best way to protect children against the flu and its complications.
"Influenza is as dangerous as it's always been - it's more than just a bad cold," she said.
"The flu can lead to hospitalisation or even death in at-risk populations like children.
"Last year's increase in flu cases is really worrying. This is a really important time in a child's growth, and flu can affect their development."
The influenza vaccine is free in Australia under the National Immunisation Program for children aged six months to under five years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people from six months, pregnant women, people aged 65 or over, and people with specific medical conditions.
